Priyanka Chopra posts sunlit pics in yellow swimsuit, deletes them later

On April 25, Priyanka Chopra shared an Instagram post of all the activities she incorporates into her self-care routine to promote overall well-being and enjoy a healthier, happier lifestyle. However, she soon deleted it too. Also read | Priyanka Chopra's DIY beauty secrets for glowing skin, healthy hair and plump lips in your 40s Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of photos and videos of her self-care routine on April 25. (Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

From swimming, which can be meditative and help reduce stress, as well as improve cardiovascular health and overall fitness to facemasks that can provide various skin benefits, such as hydration, exfoliation, or brightening, depending on the type used, here's everything Priyanka does to take care of her mind, body and soul.

‘Various ways I self care when I can’

The actor's caption, alongside pictures and videos of her swimming session in a strapless one-piece yellow swimsuit and gym workout in a chic brown sports bra and matching shorts, read: “Various ways I self care when I can. What are your favorite self care routines? Happy Friday.”

While the actor deleted the Instagram post within minutes, here's a glimpse at some of photos and videos she shared:

Swimming to LED masks: Inside Priyanka's self-care rituals

In the first couple of selfies and a video she posted, Priyanka showed how swimming in a pool contributes to self care for her. Priyanka once again proved that no one wears a swimsuit quite like she does. The actor posed for the camera, showcasing an ensemble so bright and stylish, we almost forgot about the stunning background view of clear blue skies and palm trees.

In a couple more gym pictures and videos, Priyanka was seen wearing a brown top and matching bottoms, which perfectly highlighted her toned body, while also looking comfortable and casual.

The actor flaunted her sun-kissed radiant skin in some selfies she posted with facemasks on. The actor uses various masks to keep her skin hydrated and glowing, even on the go, and also treats herself to LED therapy that can help improve skin texture, and reduce fine lines. She is also into body massages.

The goal of Priyanka's latest Instagram post? Inspiring her fans and followers to make time for activities that promote relaxation, such as facemasks and LED therapy, that help manage stress as well as regular swimming and gym workouts that can improve physical and mental health. Be mindful of your mind and body's needs and modify as needed as you try these self care activities shown by Priyanka.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.