Rakul Preet Singh does the Virabhadrasana, gives us weekend workout motivation
- Rakul Preet Singh's latest fitness post is all the workout motivation that we need to start our weekend on a fitter note. We have gotten our Yoga mats out, what about you?
Yoga is great for the body and the mind, we have heard that a lot. Celebrities, in the recent past, have shared snippets from their Yoga sessions on social media and spoken about its effects on physical and mental health. Milind Soman, his wife Ankita Konwar, Esha Gupta, Shilpa Shetty and Rakul Preet are a few of the celebrities who often share fitness posts online in an attempt to urge fans to exercise.
A similar picture of Rakul Preet Singh has been going viral lately. She has been quite vocal about her love for Yoga and has often mentioned that she tries to start her day with 108 Surya Namaskars. The latest pic shows the 30-year-old nailing the Virabhadrasana I aka the Warrior I Pose. For her Yoga session, the De De Pyaar De actor wore a sage green halter-neck sports bra and flaunted her washboard abs.
She teamed it with a pair of matching Yoga pants. To keep her hair off her face, Rakul tied them in a top knot and looked radiant without any makeup. Her Yoga trainer Anshuka shared the image on her Instagram with the caption, “WARRIOR GIRL @rakulpreet Fierce, centred, strong & balanced; on and off the mat (sic).” In the comments section, the actor thanked her trainer and called Anshuka her “balance.”
Benefits Of Virabhadrasana I
This asana strengthens and tones the lower back muscles, along with the arms and legs. It also improves body balance.
The Warrior Pose I is great for the people who do desk jobs because it stimulates the metabolism and restores the spine. That is not all, it also helps with frozen shoulders by releasing the stress out of them almost immediately.
Take that Yoga mat out and start with your weekend workout already.
On the professional front, Rakul Preet was last seen in the 2020 release Shimla Mirchi. Her upcoming projects include films like Attack, Sardar And Grandson and Thank God.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teens are suffering in lockdown isolation. Can tech help?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate change may have influenced emergence of coronavirus, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Drugs that trigger alarm could lead to new HIV therapies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet Singh does the Virabhadrasana, gives us weekend workout motivation
- Rakul Preet Singh's latest fitness post is all the workout motivation that we need to start our weekend on a fitter note. We have gotten our Yoga mats out, what about you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthy people infected with Covid for sake of science should be paid: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Substance abuse, mental health issues up in obese people amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals Nehandertals' gut microbiota, bacteria helping our health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty's golden potion is great for immunity and digestion: Recipe
- Shilpa Shetty recently shared the recipe of a drink that the actor has been giving to her son Viaan-Raj every morning since he was five. The potion is great for digestion and also helps boost immunity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New study examines addiction medicine treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Using Artificial Intelligence to prevent harm caused by immunotherapy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deadliest of synthetic opioids can be weakened by experimental vaccine: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A new method to predict individual risk of cognitive decline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Living with alexithymia: When you can’t put a name to what you’re feeling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lower risk of Parkinson's disease associated with prostate medication
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 patients have higher risk of dying after cardiac arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox