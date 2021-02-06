IND USA
Rakul Preet does Warrior I pose in new post
Rakul Preet Singh does the Virabhadrasana, gives us weekend workout motivation

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:48 AM IST

Yoga is great for the body and the mind, we have heard that a lot. Celebrities, in the recent past, have shared snippets from their Yoga sessions on social media and spoken about its effects on physical and mental health. Milind Soman, his wife Ankita Konwar, Esha Gupta, Shilpa Shetty and Rakul Preet are a few of the celebrities who often share fitness posts online in an attempt to urge fans to exercise.

A similar picture of Rakul Preet Singh has been going viral lately. She has been quite vocal about her love for Yoga and has often mentioned that she tries to start her day with 108 Surya Namaskars. The latest pic shows the 30-year-old nailing the Virabhadrasana I aka the Warrior I Pose. For her Yoga session, the De De Pyaar De actor wore a sage green halter-neck sports bra and flaunted her washboard abs.

She teamed it with a pair of matching Yoga pants. To keep her hair off her face, Rakul tied them in a top knot and looked radiant without any makeup. Her Yoga trainer Anshuka shared the image on her Instagram with the caption, “WARRIOR GIRL @rakulpreet Fierce, centred, strong & balanced; on and off the mat (sic).” In the comments section, the actor thanked her trainer and called Anshuka her “balance.”

Rakul Preets comment on the post
Rakul Preets comment on the post(Instagram/anshukayoga)

Benefits Of Virabhadrasana I

This asana strengthens and tones the lower back muscles, along with the arms and legs. It also improves body balance.

The Warrior Pose I is great for the people who do desk jobs because it stimulates the metabolism and restores the spine. That is not all, it also helps with frozen shoulders by releasing the stress out of them almost immediately.

Take that Yoga mat out and start with your weekend workout already.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet was last seen in the 2020 release Shimla Mirchi. Her upcoming projects include films like Attack, Sardar And Grandson and Thank God.

