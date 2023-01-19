Say goodbye to mental exhaustion: Expert tips for reducing brain fatigue

Brain fatigue is a common problem that affects many people in today's fast-paced and demanding world. Brain fatigue can be caused by a variety of factors, such as lack of sleep, stress, and overwork and can lead to a lack of motivation, unhealthy coping mechanisms (i.e. avoidance of work, substance or alcohol abuse), irritability, stress, irregular sleep patterns, and change in appetite. It also affects our relationships and daily life that lead us into a cycle of racing thoughts, rumination, and/or overthinking.

We feel tired and weighed down because of the prolonged cognitive activity of our brain to process information and respond to situations. However, there are several strategies that can be used to reduce brain fatigue and improve overall brain function. (Also read: Are you fatigued or just tired? Know the difference from expert )

“Have you ever noticed how exhausted you feel after a few hours of productive studying or working? Compare this to a few hours of mindless binge-watching. It isn’t the same, is it? When we do work that is mentally taxing on our brains, we feel exhausted. It is emotionally and mentally draining to be in a constant battle against our brains. This is why it is crucial we work on our mental resiliency every day. This includes setting realistic goals for ourselves, staying organized, challenging our cognitive distortions and negative self-talk, and practising self-care,” says, Nawal Mustafa, Cognitive Neuroscientist, in her recent Instagram post. She further suggested some helpful tips to reduce brain fatigue.

Maintain realistic expectations of yourself

Are your daily goals achievable or do they need re-tweaking?

What needs to be prioritized? What do you want to focus on?

Start with small, baby steps (important)

Develop self-compassion for the days you face mental resistance

2. Set healthy boundaries

Say 'no' to things you really don't want to do without feeling selfish, guilty, or anxious about potentially hurting someone else.

It is not your responsibility to entertain other people's unrealistic expectations of you.

Only spend your energy on people that truly matter to you.

Avoid overcommitting at work

3. Check in with yourself

Journal your thoughts

Talk to someone you trust

Prioritize your needs

Keep yourself accountable: Are you avoiding certain responsibilities? Are you adopting unhealthy coping mechanisms?

4. Challenge your errors in thinking

What evidence do I have that this thought is true?

What evidence do I have that this thought is irrational?

What is a more realistic thought for this situation?

