Sexologist reveals no 1 'most destructive' sex related myth you should stop believing, warns against ‘extra time condom’

Sex myths can be prevalent and persistent, influencing our perceptions and experiences. In the June 26 episode of Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, Dr Sankalp Kumar Jain, certified sexologist and founder of AskDrJain, Arunveda, ErectiCare Pro and Fertimacy, debunked some common misconceptions. He also shared his insights into sexual health, performance concerns, and the misconceptions that surround intimacy. Also read | World Sexual Health Day 2024: Experts debunk myths surrounding STIs and sexual health Have you heard of 'extra time condoms'? Here's what a sexologist said against them. (Freepik)

‘Most destructive belief people have about sex’

Asked about ‘the most destructive belief people have about sex’ in India, Dr Jain said, “That we can have sex non-stop for 30 minutes like we see in porn videos. All the penises you see in porn videos are injected with papaverine. If you do the same thing, it will be erected for 1 hour or two hour... there are also those 'extra time condoms' and the lubricant in them contains numbing agents. They are making your organ go numb and therefore giving you extra time.”

What is average time for good sex?

Further asked 'what is average time for good sex', Dr Jain added, “At least 15 to 20 minutes of penetrative sex for around 40 to 50 strokes. It is put in three categories – foreplay, roleplay and rounds.”

No matter how many partners you have right now or how long you've been with one person, safer sex should always be a top focus. In a 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ritu Hinduja, fertility consultant at Nova IVF Fertility in Mumbai, shared how you can take charge of your sexual health right now with her eight tips. When it comes to your sexual health, it's crucial that you and your partner be on the same page. Click here to know what Dr Hinduja suggested.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.