Shilpa Shetty shares steps of Yoga’s Paschimottanasana as perfect remedy for Monday blues(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty shares steps of Yoga’s Paschimottanasana as perfect remedy for Monday blues(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty hails Yoga’s Paschimottanasana as perfect remedy for Monday blues

  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how to let the positive Monday energy wash down over you by giving ‘the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings that much-needed stretch’ with Yoga’s Forward Bend Pose or Paschimottanasana | Watch
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:59 PM IST

Leaving no space for any Monday blues today, Shilpa Shetty Kundra dropped her weekly fitness video which is a throwback to her Manali trip a few months back while she was shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film, Hungama 2. The inspirational video showed how to let the positive Monday energy wash down over you by giving “the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings that much-needed stretch” with Yoga’s Forward Bend Pose or Paschimottanasana.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared the video featuring her donning an all grey athleisure wear with her pulled back into a high ponytail as she sat on an outstretched Yoga mat in a garden setting and in the breathtaking view of the Manali hills. “There are days when one just wants to become one with nature, inhale fresh air, and stretch the body a little. This itself is a very rejuvenating experience (sic),” Shilpa shared in the caption.

She added, “So while in Manali a few months ago, I made the most of each morning that I woke up to this gorgeous view. On this particular day, I decided to do the Paschimottanasana, or the Forward Bend Pose (sic).”

Revealing a few benefits of the exercise, Shilpa elaborated, “It may look rather easy, but it gives the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings that much-needed stretch. It also enhances blood flow to the pelvic region. Whenever you feel like the body has stiffened up, start your day with this yoga asana (sic).”

However, the diva cautioned, “Do it only as much as is physically possible, and if you have any injuries in the hips, back, or shoulder areas, please modify the posture to suit your body (sic).”

Method:

Paschimottanasana is a seated forward-bending asana which is entered from Dandasana, or the seated staff pose of Yoga, by bending forward from the hips without straining and grasping the feet or lower legs.

egin with Dandasana and place a strap around the feet while grasping them by the hands if the back is stiff. Ensure that your knees are slightly bent and legs stretched out forward.

Then inhale and extend your arms straight out to the sides and up over your head, reaching toward the ceiling while keeping your spine erect. As you exhale and empty your stomach of air, begin to come forward by hinging at your hips and place your upper body on your lower body.

Lower your arms, grip your big toes with your fingers and try to touch your knees with your nose. Remember to lengthen your spine on each inhale and deepen into your forward bend on each exhale.

