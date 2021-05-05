Shilpa Shetty offers free Pranayama, Meditation, 'Yoga to cool down in Summers'

Always the one to live by and encourage her mantra of “Swasth Raho Mast Raho (Be healthy stay cool)”, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been motivating fans to regularly perform Yoga to drive away the dark thoughts triggered by the gloomy Covid-19 news all around and now, the diva is offering free programs on her Yoga app. Helping in her own way to stay physically fit and beat stress amid the Covid-19 panic, Shilpa’s holistic Yoga and wellness app, Simple Soulful App, is offering free programs that include “‘12-Min Daily Pranayama’, ‘3-Min Meditation to Calm Stress’ and ‘Yoga to Cool Down in Summers’”.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa dropped the news to inspire the fitness enthusiasts how are finding it hard to cope with health priorities while juggling work from home and household chores amid the lockdown. Giving a demo of these programs, the actor shared a video that took fans through a gist of what the Yoga classes would look like.

“Breathing right, staying calm, and staying physically fit are important now more than ever before (sic),” Shilpa expressed in the caption. She added, “So, through the @simplesoulfulapp, we are extending three paid & premium programs: ‘12-Min Daily Pranayama’, ‘3-Min Meditation to Calm Stress’, and ‘Yoga to Cool Down in Summers’ for FREE to every Indian across the country. These programs are designed to help you channelise your feelings, refresh your mind & body, and stay calm (sic).”

Benefits of Pranayama:

A study in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine explored the healing benefits of yoga and meditation practices as potential adjunctive treatments of Covid-19. There are anti-inflammatory effects associated with meditation and Yoga.

The ‘brief overview of key subjects’ found “there is evidence of stress and inflammation modulation, and also preliminary evidence for possible forms of immune system enhancement, accompanying the practice of certain forms of meditation, yoga, and pranayama, along with potential implications for counteracting some forms of infectious challenges.”

As the ancient practice of controlling breath, Pranayama connects body and mind, supplies body with oxygen while removing toxins and is meant to provide healing physiological benefits. The stress-relieving effects of pranayama improves one’s sleep quality, increases mindfulness and reduces high blood pressure.

