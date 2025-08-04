Shilpa Shetty shows exercise to build your core strength using just a ball: How many sets can you do?

At 50, Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The actor also motivates her followers by sharing her workout routine and diet tips on social media. In a post shared on August 4, she shared an exercise that she includes in her workout regimen to train her core. Let's find out what it is: Shilpa Shetty trains her core with flutter kicks using a tennis ball.

Core strength training with a tennis ball

Shilpa posted a video of herself doing leg raises, and making it fun and more gruelling by using a tennis ball. “Ball’s in your court, serve up that core strength. Challenge thrown to you! How many can you do with perfect form?” she captioned the video.

To do the exercise, while lying on her back on the floor, she lifted up her back. Then, she raised her legs off the floor and positioned them at a 90-degree angle. She followed this by doing the flutter kicks exercise by swinging her legs alternatively up and down. To add a level of difficulty, she took a tennis ball and passed it in between her legs, from one hand to another, while doing flutter kicks.

Benefits

Shilpa also shared the benefits of doing the exercise. Here's what you can gain by doing this routine:

Tones and defines abdominal muscles

Strengthens deep core stabilisers

Boosts control, coordination, and core endurance

How to do it right?

An exercise is beneficial only when you do it correctly. Shilpa suggested:

• 3 sets of 15–20 reps (each side)

• 2x a week minimum

• Focus on slow, controlled movement. Quality > Quantity

As for the benefits of doing flutter kicks, the exercise is great for boosting core strength, building muscle endurance, increasing balance, providing support for the lower back, and can also be a great calorie burn when included as part of one's cardio routine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.