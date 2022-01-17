Shilpa Shetty turns to these 3 Yoga asanas for a ‘Happy Monday’ | Watch

It's that time of the week again when we eagerly wait for Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra to warm up our procrastination chills with her early Monday morning Yoga inspiration. Feeding to our eagerness, Shilpa served the perfect Monday motivation and fitness inspo to “prepare the mind, body and soul for a fantastic day ahead” with 3 Yoga asanas as we enter a new work week.

Taking to her social media handle, as has been her weekly routine for more than a year now, Shilpa shared a video straight from her garden that gave fans and health enthusiasts a glimpse of her robust yet calming exercise session. Donning a black tank top layered with a cut sleeves pink top that was knotted above her waist, Shilpa teamed it with a pair of tights and pulled back her tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to ace the athleisure look.

Standing on a Yoga mat spread on the grassy patch, Shilpa performed Yoga's tree pose followed by warrior pose and ending with the dancer's pose. She shared in the caption, “Nothing better than starting the day with yoga. It prepares the mind, body, and soul for a fantastic day ahead (sic).”

Shilpa added, “So, I opted to start my day with the Vrikshasana followed by the Virbhadrasana III pose going into Natrajasana (sic).” Spilling the beans on the health benefits of this exercise routine, Shilpa gushed, “It strengthens the ankle joints, hips, and legs. It also improves balance, posture & flexibility, concentration & focus, and mind-body coordination. Inhaling fresh oxygen is a fantastic bonus. Happy Monday! .... #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #SimpleSoulful #yoga #yogasehihoga #yogisofinstagram #FitIndiaMovement (sic).”

1. Vrikshasana or tree pose:

Method: Balance yourself on one leg, with the other one folded and supported on your inner thigh. Stretch out your hands above your head and point them directly upwards.

Clasp them together in anjali mudra. Gaze in the distance, shift the weight to your left leg while keeping the right knee bent in half lotus position and hold onto this posture for a few seconds before releasing and repeating the same with the alternate leg.

Benefits: This asana helps to bring balance to your mind and body. It makes your legs stronger and is a great hip opener as assists it the body in establishing pelvic stability and strengthens the bones of the hips and legs.

The shift of the entire body’s weight to each leg strengthens the ligaments and tendon of the feet. It also helps strengthen the thighs, calves and ankles and and helps improve focus.

Precautions: This asana should be avoided by those who suffer from vertigo or migraine or insomnia issues.

2. Virbhadrasana or warrior pose:

Method: Stand up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart. Place your right foot at 90 degrees angle with the toes pointing out while keeping your left foot at 45 degrees angle. Bring your hands at shoulder level and keep them parallel to ground.

Bend your right knee and look towards your right hand. Keep your hip-square and right thigh parallel to the ground. Hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds, then release the posture.

Benefits: Virabhadrasana II or the Warrior Pose 2 energies tired limbs and opens up your chest and lungs apart from stretching your hips, groins and shoulders and improving stability and balance. It also stimulates your abdominal organs.

3. Natrajasana or dancer's pose:

Method: Stand straight with your legs together and hold a stick with your right hand in front of you. Inhale and bend your left knee from the back.

Exhale and with your left hand, grab the ankle as you lift your left leg up with the toe pointing towards the ceiling. At the same time, press your ankle against the body and hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds before releasing.

Benefits: Natarajasana develops greater strength and flexibility in the body with each practice, strengthens your core and back muscles thereby improving balance. It stretches the chest, shoulders, quadriceps and the front body including the abdomen and strengthens the upper back, quadriceps, ankles and feet.

Precautions: Those suffering from vertigo, migraine, insomnia issues, neck or back injuries or low/high blood pressure should consult their doctor before performing these exercises.