Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength

Back in action after a long hiatus, Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra was seen raising the bar of fitness goals this Thursday and brushing aside our mid-week procrastinations to hit the grind. Encouraging fitness enthusiasts to opt for additional ways to get healthy and increase the height of one’s vertical jump or build one’s core strength, the Mission Majnu star skipped the gym and was seen taking to the grounds in Lucknow for some outdoor workout.

On his social media handle, the Student of The Year-fame actor shared a video featuring him in a full-sleeves round neck pale blue tee teamed with a pair of black trousers and hair pulled back with a band. Barefeet on the grass, Sid held one side of the parallel bar in each hand and was seen performing knee raises.

This was followed by running over and under the drills placed at some distance in the garden area with a blanket of fog doing little to deter Sid’s energy. The Tinsel Town’s chocolaty boy was also seen performing some Yoga asanas and captioned the video, “Working out in the exterior #Outdoor #SidFit (sic).”

Benefits:

The jumping exercises not only help in increasing the height of your vertical jump but also helps gain power, balance and agility. Jumping over and under the drills helps one become more efficient by improving the communication between the brain and legs apart from strengthening both the muscles and joints for faster and powerful running.

As for the knee raises, they are core building exercise that too help with control, coordination and agility. Additionally, the exercise promotes better alignment and posture, reduces one’s risk of injury and prevents or reduces low-back pain.

They also strengthen the abs and boost strength throughout the core including your hips and back. The main muscle targeted in the exercise is rectus abdominis and knee raises help in not only strengthening them but also in developing stamina.

Sid has been sharing regular glimpses of his physical activities from Lucknow, be it enjoying a game of late night badminton or morning horse-riding sessions.

His energy and consistency is all the fitness motivation to enter the weekend on a body positivity note.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter