Maintaining liver health is integral for overall well-being as a healthy liver is essential for good health and with the surge of health-conscious consumers, there is a growing preference towards adopting healthier food. The liver not only flushes toxins out of the body but also helps generate proteins necessary for building the overall health from antioxidant-rich teas and detoxifying juices - beverages that play a vital role in keeping our livers in high spirits, ensuring they function optimally and contribute to our overall well-being. Sip, sip hooray! Beverages for a balanced and happy liver (Image by Freepik)

Realising the growing significance of healthier eating habits in an interview with HT lifestyle, Ajeet Godara, Founder of Natureland Organics, shared taht while everyone will be concerned about tea and tonic, why are we forgetting our juices behind? In earlier times, there have been special mentions of these juices as they are a powerhouse of rich in vitamins and antioxidants that help maintain good health -

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Jamun Juice: Jamun, a low-calorie fruit, effectively improves liver health. Also, it is rich in vitamin A, which promotes good eye health. No doubt our ancestors used this versatile food to cure multiple illness and Health issues. Lemon Juice: Lemon has many health benefits and its usefulness for good skin is known to all. At the same time, it boosts metabolism, thus promoting weight loss. The antioxidants and vitamin C fortify liver health. Beetroot Juice: Enriched with betaine, beetroot promotes liver function by facilitating fat breakdown and bile flow, thereby enhancing digestion. Amla Juice: One of the richest sources of Vitamin C, amla is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which help safeguard liver health. Barley Grass Juice: Packed full of antioxidants, enzymes, and chlorophyll, barley grass juice supports liver detoxification and enhances liver function in general. It is a great complement to a diet that is beneficial to the liver because of its strong nutrient profile.

Ajeet Godara said, “The choice of juices is not limited to these but other options like fresh fruit juices, nuts, and leafy vegetables can help maintain good liver health. With healthier choices, you can enjoy a healthy liver and healthy body. This focus on everyday wellness positions these beverages not as a quick fix but as part of a long-term commitment to liver health.”

Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition, gushed, “Liver! A vital organ - you may not be aware how much it does for your body, playing an important role in almost everything - aiding in digestion, separating nutrients, and removing toxins to storing vitamins and minerals for later use. It is the only organ in the body that can regenerate and has the power to take care of itself. However, some drinks can help this diligent organ to perform better.” If you’re wondering about tasty sips to boost your liver, Aman Puri recommended some healthy options to checkout –