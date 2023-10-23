Taking care of your skin goes beyond just using skincare products externally and to achieve a radiant and youthful complexion, it is important to nourish your skin from within. According to experts, incorporating skin supplements into your daily routine can provide your body with essential nutrients that support skin health. Skincare tips: Amazing skin supplements to get you that year-round glow (Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Charu Sharma, Co-Founder and Director of Dermatology at Cureskin, shared, “Biotin, a vital nutrient, plays a significant role in enhancing skin hydration and overall appearance. Its involvement in the synthesis of fatty acids contributes in nourishing the skin, potentially aiding in the clearance of acne and fostering a more youthful complexion. Collagen, coupled with hyaluronic acid, serves to hydrate the skin and helps in collagen production. This dynamic duo collaborate to minimise the visible signs of aging, while simultaneously boosting skin's elasticity and firmness.”

He revealed, “Vitamin C's remarkable properties include pigmentation reduction, a radiant skin tone and the diminishing of wrinkles, owing to its ability to stimulate collagen production. Meanwhile, Gamma Linoleic Acid takes charge of moisture retention, making it particularly beneficial for individuals dealing with skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema. To round out this comprehensive skincare regimen, the inclusion of probiotics proves invaluable. By restoring the skin's natural acidic pH, mitigating damage from UV light, reducing oxidative stress, and enhancing the skin barrier function, probiotics contribute to a balanced and healthier complexion.”

Mihir Gadani, Co-Founder of OZiva, suggested some amazing skin supplements that can help you achieve a year-round glow:

Collagen Builder

Collagen is a protein present in the human body responsible for promoting healthy skin, anti-aging effects, and maintaining skin elasticity. Unfortunately, natural collagen production declines after the age of 25 due to various factors including UV exposure and pollution. This leads to the importance of collagen supplementation or the use of collagen builders to uphold optimal collagen levels. While traditional collagen sources often come from marine origins and are unsuitable for vegetarians, advancements in scientific understanding have led to the development of vegetarian-friendly options like collagen builders and pro-collagen protein peptides. These alternatives utilise ingredients such as Acai Berry, Acerola Cherry, and Sea Buckthorn, which are rich in essential nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Omega fatty acids needed for skin repair and rejuvenation. Collagen's role in skin strength, elasticity and cellular cohesion is vital. Plant-based collagen builders are formulated for effective absorption, supporting anti-ageing benefits when consumed consistently over a period of 8 weeks. Some collagen rich foods are legumes, beans, berries and citrus fruits etc.

2. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is the secret to achieving stunning, radiant skin that shines all year. It is an effective antioxidant that plays a vital role in collagen production and protects the skin from the damaging effects of free radicals caused by UV exposure. Vitamin C helps to hydrate the skin and its plant based capsules are perfect for the detoxification of the skin. It helps to brighten the complexion, fade dark spots, and promote a more even skin tone. By incorporating Vitamin C into your skincare routine, one can enhance the skin's natural defence mechanisms and achieve a healthier and more glowing appearance. It can also be found in citrus fruits, strawberries, broccoli, potatoes, etc.

3. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is another essential nutrient for glowing skin. As a powerful antioxidant, it helps protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals and UV radiation. Vitamin E also aids in maintaining the skin's moisture balance, resulting in a hydrated and healthier-looking complexion throughout the year. Try clean, plant based Vitamin E supplements that have Aloe Vera, Argon and Sunflower Oil that help in skin’s natural glow and youthfulness, making your skin more elastic, reducing wrinkles and tightening the pores and gives better absorption than synthetic Vitamin E. Other Vitamin E sources are - Almond, peanuts, Spinach, Pumpkin, etc.

4. Zinc

Zinc is a mineral that plays a vital role in skin health. It can be found in beans, whole grains, cereals etc. This essential mineral plays a significant role in skin health by contributing to cell growth, collagen production, and maintaining a balanced sebum production. Its potent anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties help soothe irritated skin, making it an excellent choice for managing conditions like acne. It possesses antioxidants and reduces oxidative stress in the skin. It also protects the skin from damage and promotes skin healing by naturally boosting collagen production. Integrate plant-based Zinc supplements in your diet with essential multivitamins, minerals, and Ayurvedic Herbal extracts for better immunity, acne control, anti-inflammation and skin repair.

5. Biotin

Biotin or Vitamin B7 has been getting a lot of attention in the hair care community for enhancing the health of skin, hair, and nails. Studies have shown that B Vitamins are key for the proper formation of Red Blood Cells (RBCs) that carry oxygen to the tissues. Biotin acts as an important part of enzymes that break down fats, carbohydrates, and other substances and can be found in whole grains, nuts, seeds, spinach, rice, mushrooms, and bananas. Clean plant based Biotin supplements support healthy skin and nails along with other added benefits like stronger immunity, stamina, energy, metabolism, and boosting healthy blood cells, etc.

He added, “When it comes to skincare goals, each one of us wants glowing, radiant, and youthful skin. To achieve healthy looking skin, one has to religiously follow a skincare regimen that focuses on providing nourishment from the inside and out. This includes consuming clean holistic nutrition, exercising for around 30 minutes regularly, consuming 7-8 glasses of water and getting 8 hours of sleep daily.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Diti Makhija, Director at QMS MAS, recommended -

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the skin from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. It also plays a crucial role in collagen production, which is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the skin from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. It also plays a crucial role in collagen production, which is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Omega-3 fatty acids, commonly found in fish oil supplements, are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. They can help soothe skin inflammation, maintain the skin's moisture barrier, and support overall skin health.

Omega-3 fatty acids, commonly found in fish oil supplements, are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. They can help soothe skin inflammation, maintain the skin's moisture barrier, and support overall skin health. Collagen Peptides: Collagen is the most abundant protein in the skin and is responsible for its firmness and elasticity. Collagen peptide supplements may help promote collagen synthesis and improve skin hydration, leading to a smoother and more youthful appearance.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the skin and is responsible for its firmness and elasticity. Collagen peptide supplements may help promote collagen synthesis and improve skin hydration, leading to a smoother and more youthful appearance. Vitamin E: Vitamin E is another potent antioxidant that protects the skin from damage caused by UV rays and other environmental factors. It also helps to lock in moisture, making it beneficial for individuals with dry or dehydrated skin.

Vitamin E is another potent antioxidant that protects the skin from damage caused by UV rays and other environmental factors. It also helps to lock in moisture, making it beneficial for individuals with dry or dehydrated skin. Zinc: Zinc is a mineral that supports the skin's healing process and helps regulate oil production. It can be beneficial for individuals with acne-prone skin and may aid in reducing the occurrence of breakouts.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!