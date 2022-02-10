Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Soha Ali Khan's Adho Mukha Vrksasana makes us add handstand to fitness routine
health

Soha Ali Khan's Adho Mukha Vrksasana makes us add handstand to fitness routine

Soha Ali Khan continues to raise the bar of fitness goals as after her robust core workouts, she lays exercise inspo by nailing Yoga's Adho Mukha Vrksasana and that is all the workout motivation we need to add handstand to our health routine 
Soha Ali Khan's Adho Mukha Vrksasana makes us add handstand to our fitness routine (Instagram/sakpataudi)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 06:09 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

A fitness motivation on a sluggish Thursday is the last thing we were expecting but Bollywood actor-writer Soha Ali Khan's workout video of Adho Mukha Vrksasana or handstand got us springing out of bed and running towards the grind in a jiffy with pumped up energies. Once again giving a sneak peek of her workout session in daughter Inaaya's playroom, Soha continued to raise the bar of fitness goals and after her robust core workouts, she was seen laying exercise inspiration by nailing Yoga's Adho Mukha Vrksasana, which is all the workout motivation we need to add handstand to our health routine.

Taking to her Instagram handle's story feature, Soha flaunted exceptional balancing skills and arm strength and we are already pulling out our Yoga mats to rope in the health benefits of Adho Mukha Vrksasana. Donning a casual black T-shirt, teamed with a pair of black tights, Soha completed her sporty attire with a pair of grey sneakers and pulled back her luscious tresses into a ponytail hairstyle to ace the athleisure look. 

Standing upside down without any wall support and body balanced on her palms while her legs were facing the ceiling, Soha made our jaws drop to the floor in awe. Inspiring the fitness freak in us, Soha captioned the video, “One step at a time (sic)” and we are bookmarking it as our new and steady fitness mantra.

Soha Ali Khan nails a neat handstand  (Instagram/sakpataudi)

 

Benefits:

The athletic activity or handstand exercise is called Adho Mukha Vrksasana in modern yoga while it is named bananeira in Afro-Brazilian martial art –capoeira. It involves balancing the body by spacing one’s hands approximately shoulder-width apart and extending the legs straight up together.

While it is performed in acro dance, cheerleading, circus, yoga, calisthenics and gymnastics, it is not recommended if the position of one’s ribs, hips and legs keeps changing or there is too much motion or adjustments in search of balance. This can happen during finding the correct alignment due to lack of body awareness or lack of ab strength.

Since handstand is a plyometric exercise, meaning that it bears the own bodyweight, it is beneficial in increasing circulation in the upper body, increasing the blood flow to lungs and strengthening of bones in wrists, arms, shoulders and spine. It also helps to build up one’s core strength, strengthen hip flexors, hamstrings, inner thigh muscles and spinal muscles.

Topics
soha ali khan handstand fitness inspiration fitness goal fitness home workout workout goal workout core exercise exercises yoga yoga asana yoga posture health
