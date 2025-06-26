Stuffy nose this monsoon has you struggling to breathe? Doctor shares 5 easy tips for relief

Monsoons bring a whole new level of cosy chill, whether it’s enjoying the cold winds by the window, sipping on hot chai, or dancing in the rain. But nothing kills the vibe faster than a stuffy nose that just refuses to let you breathe easily. Take control of your blocked nose by knowing what triggers it and how to relieve it effectively. Dr Atul Mittal, Principal Director & Head-ENT at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, shared with HT Lifestyle five simple and effective ways to beat nasal congestion. A stuffy nose can be challenging, affecting your sleep, focus and overall comfort.(Shutterstock)

Explaining the basics of a blocked nose, he added, “A blocked nose, characterised by that congested, stuffy feeling, can disrupt your daily life, impacting sleep, sense of smell, and overall well-being. While often viewed as a seasonal annoyance, nasal congestion can be a year-round challenge, triggered by a complex interplay of environmental factors, individual sensitivities, and lifestyle choices. Maintaining good nasal health involves understanding these influences and adopting a holistic approach for both immediate and long-term relief.”

Dr Atul Mittal shared a detailed guide with us, outlining all the essentials of a blocked nose, from causes, how to treat and red flags that indicate a doctor visit:

4 common causes of a blocked nose

Viral Infections: Colds and flu are the primary culprits, causing inflammation and increased mucus production in the nasal passages. Allergies: Seasonal or year-round allergies trigger inflammation and congestion in response to allergens like pollen, dust mites, or pet dander. Sinusitis: inflammation of the nasal sinuses, often developing after a cold or allergy flare-up. Environmental irritants: Smoke, pollution, and strong odours can irritate the nasal passages, leading to swelling and congestion.

5 effective tips for clearing the airways

1. Nasal decongestants:

Over-the-counter nasal sprays, especially those utilising metered-dose technology for consistent and controlled delivery, are a simple and effective way to relieve nasal congestion.

Caution must be exercised while using them to ensure responsible use.

2. Saline nasal sprays:

They work by gently moisturising the nasal passages, thinning thick mucus, and flushing out irritants and allergens that contribute to irritation or allergies, etc.

Use them as needed throughout the day for quick and soothing relief.

3. Warm compress:

Applying a warm compress to your face, particularly over your sinuses (forehead and cheeks), can help to relieve pressure and congestion.

The warmth helps to loosen mucus and ease discomfort.

4. Elevate your head:

When sleeping, elevate your head with an extra pillow to help reduce the severity of congestion.

This simple adjustment can make a difference in your ability to breathe comfortably throughout the night.

5. Stay hydrated:

Drinking plenty of fluids, especially water, helps to thin mucus and keep your nasal passages moist.

This makes it easier to clear congestion and breathe more freely.

Aim for about eight glasses of water per day.

When to visit a doctor

• Symptoms are severe or persistent (lasting longer than 7-10 days).

• On the appearance of symptoms like high fever, severe facial pain, or green or yellow nasal discharge.

• You experience frequent nosebleeds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.