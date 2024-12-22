Super fit 65-year-old woman is a pull-up legend: Proves it’s never too late to work out with her inspiring videos

When thinking about an elderly person's agility, an image of a frail, weak person, hobbling with a walking stick comes to mind. Associating pull-ups. which require sheer grip and muscle strength. feels even more bewildering. But, not anymore as Teresa Burkett showed what the new 65-year-old looks like. She opened up on Good Morning America, sharing that there are no age limits or set timelines when it comes to working on your health and fitness. Her journey defies the conventional expectations of a sexagenarian. Here’s what she has to say: Teresa Burkett, a sexagenarian, showed that age has no limit when it comes to fitness. (Instagram)

Challenging the expectations of ageing

Generally, there is a conventional image of an old person who is frail and this notion terrified Teresa Burkett. She said, “I tell everybody I had a light bulb moment once and I thought, you know, it is not my silver hair and wrinkles that is going to age me. It’s the loss of or lack of muscle and strength.”

With her workouts she feels, she has a sense of control over her ageing. She emphasised that there’s no problem with growing old but having some control over how you age is what makes the difference, and she chose to age by staying active. Teresa hopes to inspire people and bring about a change in their mindset related to age and fitness.

Never too late to start fitness routine

Typically fitness routines are associated with a youthful vitality generally, deeming only young people have the flexibility or the vitality to lift weights, stretch out or endure the heavy intensity of working out. Teresa reminded, however, there’s no age to get started with a fitness routine. She said, “ I didn’t start lifting heavy until my early fifties. I didn't start focusing on pull ups until my fifties. I was not an athlete. I think a lot of it is mindset also. I think you can be 65 and feel like you’re 20 and you can be 20 and feel like 65.”

Teresa is an inspiration for anyone who believes that age should limit their potential. Her dedication and passion for fitness, even at 65, challenge the traditional notions of what’s possible as we age. Her pull-up videos are awe-inspiring for anyone who’s contemplating restarting and picking back on their fitness journey. She proves that with the right mindset, it’s never too late to pursue strength, health, and vitality.

