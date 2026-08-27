The internet says washing hair during your period is bad for you. Here's what expert wants you to know

From skipping certain foods to avoiding hair washes, the internet offers plenty of advice on what women should or shouldn't do during their periods . One big thing people say is that washing your hair during menstruation can mess up your period, make cramps worse, affect fertility or even cause hormone problems. Is there any truth to these claims?

In this edition of the HT Lifestyle series, ‘Internet vs Reality,’ we’re looking at a menstrual myth that many of us come across online: washing your hair during periods is bad for you. Is that really true? And what harm does it do? HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Harsh Desai, director, department of obstetrics and gynaecology, high-risk obstetrics, gynae-laparoscopy and robotic surgery at Sterling Hospitals, Ahmedabad, to separate fact from fiction and understand what science really says.

Is washing hair during periods bad for health? “The short answer is no,” said Dr Harsh. He said there is no medical or scientific proof that washing your hair during your period does anything bad to your health. Menstruation is a natural thing that happens because of hormones in your body. Every month the lining of the uterus builds up. If you are not pregnant, your body sheds that lining through menstrual bleeding. Whether you wash your hair, take a shower or stay away from water entirely, it will not change how menstruation works.

“Some people think that washing hair during periods can stop or slow down flow. Others say it causes headaches, cramps, irregular periods or future fertility problems. These are myths,” highlighted Dr Harsh. Washing your hair does not touch your uterus, your hormones or your menstrual cycle. There is also no link between washing your hair and things like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Actually, staying clean during menstruation can help you feel much better and more refreshed. Your hormones change during this time, which can make you sweat more or make your skin and scalp feel oily. A warm shower can feel really good. It might even help relax your muscles and ease menstrual cramps.

“At the end of the day, deciding to wash your hair is about what you want to do. Some women feel too tired or unwell during their periods. So, they want to wait to wash their hair. Other women feel much better after a shower and a hair wash. Both ways are totally fine,” said Dr Harsh.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.