Think tanning and pigmentation are the same? Experts decode the crucial differences between the two

Akanksha Sharma, CEO and co-founder of CITTA, said, “Many people think tanning and pigmentation are the same, especially due to their appearance. But they are not. Both affect the appearance of your skin, but the difference between them is important because each needs to be treated differently.”

Summers bring tanning as its byproduct, but most often it is mistaken with pigmentation and vice-versa. While the impact it creates on the skin somewhat appears the same but are quite different from each other when it comes to treatment. HT Lifestyle spoke to experts to understand the difference between the two most common skin issues that trouble people in summers.

Pigmentation is more complex, explained Akanksha. It refers to dark patches or spots that appear on the skin due to excess production of melanin. This may be due to a number of factors such as hormonal changes, acne scarring, inflammation , ageing, pollution, or sun damage that has occurred over many years and is repeated. Pigmentation does not fade easily, unlike a tan. Improvement often requires specific skincare ingredients and consistent treatment.

Akanksha highlighted that when you go out in the sun, your skin gets a tan. UV rays cause the skin to produce more melanin, which is essentially a form of protection. This causes temporary dimming. The tanning is usually not uniform in areas such as the face, arms, and neck. However, note that tan can fade over time if you take care of your skin with hydration, exfoliation , and sunscreen.

Jeevan Kasra, chairman at Steris Healthcare, said, “A tan is more like your skin’s short-term defense reaction to UV, where melanin is made, so the deeper parts of the skin get some extra protection. Pigmentation, though, is about uneven or too much melanin sitting around, and it can show up because of sun damage, hormonal shifts , acne marks, ageing, or inflammation.”

How to treat tanning? Akanksha highlighted that many people make the mistake of being too aggressive when it comes to tanning. Harsh scrubs and homemade DIY recipes can damage the skin barrier further. This may aggravate pigmentation in the long run. A better approach is gentle exfoliation, daily sunscreen, and using products that protect the skin barrier rather than break it down.

“Consumers are now aware of what is in their skincare products. This has involved traditional ingredients being used in new ways. Ubtan is a good case in point,” said Tanya. For generations, it has been a staple in Indian homes for its brightening and de-tanning benefits. Today, these traditional ingredients have been reimagined into gentler formulations for everyday use in modern skincare. “I emphasise that skin brightening is not about changing your natural skin tone. The goal should be to restore clarity, balance, and the overall health of the skin,” said Tanya.

How to treat pigmentation? Jeevan said, “If you just ignore persistent pigmentation, it can make skin more reactive and keep the tone uneven for longer than you’d want. The best approach is prevention, steady sunscreen use, and a skincare routine that matches your own concerns instead of chasing whatever generic trend is popular.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.