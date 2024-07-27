This morning, start your day right with great stretches: From Cobras to Cat Cow

Mornings are meant for fresh beginnings. We wear off yesterday’s tension and stress and start a day fresh with each morning when we wake up. An ideal morning involves waking up right after sunrise, hitting the gym or doing mindful practices in the outdoors, having a healthy nutritious breakfast loaded with protein and fibers while chatting up with our loved ones at the breakfast table, and getting ready to go for work. Planning a day properly keeps us way ahead of the curve and eliminates the unhealthy rush from our lives. But nothing’s better than waking up after a good night’s sleep and performing soothing stretches to recharge the body for the day ahead. Nothing’s better than waking up after a good night’s sleep and performing soothing stretches to recharge the body for the day ahead. (Unsplash)

Child's pose:

A resting pose that involves sitting on our heels with our knees folded, and then letting the upper body and spinal cord have a good stretch by pushing our arms on the mat and touching the forehead to the mat.

Cat Cow:

Cat Cow involves being on all fours, with our hands aligned to the shoulders, and knees aligned to the waist. Then pushing the upper body upwards with inhalation, and then stretching our upper body downwards with our face looking up with exhalation.

Neck stretch:

To perform the neck stretch, sit or stand with the spine straight and then tilt the head to one side while keeping the opposite shoulder relaxed. Repeat for both sides. It helps in neck rotation as well.

Knee to chest stretch:

This is also a relaxing stretch that helps in stretching the lower body. Lie down on the mat and fold your knees. Then bring the knees close to the chest and hug them with both hands. This morning stretch feels like a hug to the body before starting the day.

Cobras:

This stretch involves lying down on the stomach with the legs relaxed, and then pushing the hands on the mat to slowly lift up the upper body and look upwards.

