Tiger Shroff’s back workout in the gym is making us swoon

Tiger Shroff’s fitness game is getting better by the day. The actor adheres to a strict fitness regime and abides by it on a daily basis. Tiger swears by high intensity workouts, kickboxing and gymnastics and ensures to share the snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile on a daily basis. Tiger is also the co-owner of a fitness studio with sister Krishna Shroff. The actor is often spotted in his fitness studio working in animal mode and dropping cues of fitness for his fans.

Tiger’s fitness videos are sometimes not for the faint-hearted. The actor, a few weeks back, made jaws drop with an intense video of himself taking the desert by story with somersaults. From Ayushmann Khurrana to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tiger’s colleagues gasped and exclaimed at the video and praised Tiger for his level of fitness. Tiger also believes in pushing his body and accepting newer challenges of fitness. A few days back, the actor shared a video of himself lifting 140 kilos on his shoulders and performing lunges and squats.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff's intense day at the gym is packed with somersaults

Tiger, a day back, shared yet another video of himself working out in the gym and it is getting us super motivated to stay in shape. In the video, Tiger can be seen working out on his back muscles in beast mode. For the back workout day at the gym, Tiger can be seen stretching his arms and targeting his back muscles. Flexing his back muscles, Tiger slayed fitness goals for us, yet again. Take a look at the video here:

Back workouts come with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving mobility and strengthening the muscles supporting the spine. It also helps in releasing endorphins and relieving the body of pain. Back workouts also help in removing pressure from spinal discs and facet joints, and improving circulation.