Tip of the day: How to get a full workout in just 15 minutes
Running short of time for exercise? Here's a 15-minute workout session to get you started on your fitness journey.
In this fast-paced world, finding time for elaborate workout sessions is a significant challenge, and going to the gym every day can feel like a daunting task. But that doesn’t mean exercise should take a backseat. There are quick exercise sessions where you can try to keep yourself fit and healthy. Now, if you are still wondering how quickly? Just 15 minutes of your day, from the comfort of your home, without any equipment, and you will be amazed by the health benefits. Zoe Modgill, a wellness and fitness coach, shared a 15-minute workout routine on his social media that you can follow to keep your health on track.
Also read | Woman shares how running changed her life after years of struggle and injuries: ‘I thought about giving up many times’
Whether you are trying to lose weight or get into your desired shape, these quick 15-minute exercises will give you the right momentum. Before you begin, just remember Zoe Modgill’s rule - “Don’t waste time deciding what to start with, just start moving, even badly.”
Full body workout
If you are looking to target each and every part of your body, you can follow this full-body workout session, which includes squats, push-ups, lunges, plank (30 seconds), and jumping jacks. You will need to follow three rounds and eight repetitions for each exercise. Zoe Modgill says, “Don’t take rest between these workouts and keep the cycle on till 15 minutes are over.”
Cardio
If you want to lose weight and sweat hard, you can try these cardio exercises, which include 10 high knees, 10 squats, and 10 mountain climbers. Each exercise needs to be done for 1 minute till 15 minutes are over. These exercises will help you sweat more, and you will be able to lose more bad fat.
Core
Those who want to target their cores, Zoe Modgill suggests trying 3 rounds of dead bugs, glute bridges, side planks, and bird dogs. These exercises target the core, strengthen abdominal muscles, back, and pelvic muscles. It also challenges your coordination, balance, and stability.
Mobility
It’s no surprise that we are all slowly moving towards a sedentary lifestyle, which can harm our bodies. If you feel stiff working at a desk all day, try the following routine for 15 minutes: cat-cow stretch (move through 8–10 slow repetitions), hip flexor stretch (hold each side for 30 seconds), thoracic twists (perform 10 repetitions per side), hamstring stretch (hold for 30 seconds on each leg), and deep breathing (inhale and exhale slowly for 2–3 minutes). “Consistency is the key to achieving your desired results. 15 minutes of workout done every day is much more effective than one hour of workout sessions done sometimes,” says Zoe Modgill. “Consistency beats motivation,” he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.