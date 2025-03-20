Trying to get better sleep? Psychologist suggests the age-old pen and paper hack

Our minds are often crowded with thoughts, just before we try to fall asleep. This further delays the sleep cycle, making us get into the labyrinth of overthinking, worst-case scenarios, negative thoughts of what ifs and stressing about the future. Also read | Ditch the sleeping pills: This simple exercise can improve your sleep, fix insomnia Journaling helps us to either challenge exaggerated fears or gain clarity about recurring thoughts that seem to haunt us. (Shutterstock)

While these thoughts may seem harmless, they can significantly affect us and lead to anxiety, stress and also disturb the circadian rhythm of the body by disrupting the sleep routine.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Siddhi Aiya, psychologist and habit coach, Alyve Health said, “Thinking is simply the mind's job. However, what we can do is manage how we relate to those thoughts.”

The pen and paper hack:

The psychologist further suggested the pen and paper hack to address our thoughts and fall asleep better. "Instead of trying to suppress the thoughts, a helpful strategy is to pen down everything that comes to your mind right before sleep. Thoughts are often auditory in nature, growing louder and more exaggerated the longer we leave them unchecked. When we write them down, we shift from an auditory experience to a visual one. This shift often reduces the intensity of the thoughts and provides us with perspective. By seeing our thoughts on paper, we make them more tangible and manageable. It's no longer an overwhelming stream, but something we can step back from and assess."

Know the benefits of journaling before going to bed.(Shutterstock)

Benefits of journaling before going to bed:

It allows us to externalise our thoughts, giving us the space to process them more clearly.

It often reveals connections or patterns in our thinking that we may not have noticed before.

It helps us to either challenge exaggerated fears or gain clarity about recurring thoughts that seem to haunt us.

The act of writing reduces mental clutter and paves the way for mental clarity.

Declutter the mind:

The psychologist added that engaging in journaling for even 10 minutes before going to bed can provide us with a lot of clarity. "The best part is that you don't need to invest a lot of time in this practice. Even just 10 minutes of journaling before bed can transform your mental state, turning anxiety or overthinking into a more organized and peaceful mindset. This technique can be likened to decluttering your mind, just as you would declutter your living space. When the mental chaos is cleared, you'll find it much easier to relax and fall asleep," Siddhi Aiya explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.