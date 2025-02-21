Two plates of chicken momos or tiny portions of protein in every meal: Nutritionists point out the healthy option

Recently, reels have surfaced on Instagram that having a plate of chicken momos twice a week may not be as effective as having protein in the daily diet. A lot of us might have the notion that as long as we are consuming a good amount of chicken once of twice the week, it may not matter if we are adding protein to the daily diet. But is it good enough? Also read | Worried about muscle loss and aging: Nutritionist shares her rulebook for healthy protein intake “Spacing protein intake throughout the day is a smarter strategy than consuming a high amount at once," said nutritionist Tanya Khanna.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer, Alyve Health said, “As per Indian RDA, the protein requirements of sedentary Indian adults range from 0.8–1.0 grams per kg body weight which amounts to 44–55 gms of protein per day while active individuals may need 1.2–2.0 grams per kg body weight per day. While some people portion their protein intake in multiple meals, others prefer using a one-size-fits-all strategy and consuming a large portion in a single go.”

Which strategy is better?

Tanya Khanna emphasised on the need of spreading the protein intake throughout the day. “Spacing protein intake throughout the day is a smarter strategy than consuming a high amount at once. Based on the current evidence, it has been found that to maximize muscle building one should consume protein at a target intake of 0.4 g/kg/meal across a minimum of four meals to reach a minimum of 1.6 gms/kg/day.” Also read | Are you taking enough protein? Common signs that you have protein deficiency; tips to fix

Here's why having daily protein intake is better.(Unsplash)

Adding to it, Aiswarya PP, clinical dietitian said that it’s not healthy to have a lot of protein in one sitting. “Our body has limited capacity to utilise the protein taken for the muscle protein synthesis. The body can utilise 20 to 30 gms of protein per meal. It also depends on the size of the body, the activity level and BMR. The rest of the protein is either stored or oxidised.”

Benefits of having a healthy protein-based diet every day:

Muscle Protein Synthesis (MPS) ceiling: Your body can only utilize a limited amount of protein for muscle repair and growth at a time (~20–30g per meal, depending on individual factors). Excess protein in one meal may be used for energy or stored as fat rather than muscle building. Also read | National Protein Day 2022: Here's how much protein intake your body requires

Steady amino acid supply: Frequent protein intake ensures a continuous supply of amino acids, preventing muscle breakdown and optimizing recovery.

Better digestion and absorption: Large protein loads can be harder to digest and may pose a high risk for kidney disease, whereas smaller, evenly spaced meals enhance nutrient absorption.

Improved satiety and metabolism: Distributing protein throughout the day helps control hunger, maintain energy levels, and regulate metabolism. Also read | Are you watching your protein intake? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares five essential food items to eat daily

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.