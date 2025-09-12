Urologist shares 5 overlooked signs of kidney disease: Can back pain indicate something serious?
From persistent fatigue to changes in urination, here are a few early warning signs of kidney diseases that are often overlooked.
Mild back pain is often dismissed as postural issue or muscle strain, but sometimes it can indicate something more serious. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Kshitij Raghuvanshi, urologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune said, “Unlike muscular or joint-related pain, kidney pain is typically a deep, dull ache felt high in the back, just below the rib cage on either side of the spine. Importantly, it usually does not improve or worsen with movement, which helps distinguish it from common back pain.” Also read | Nephrologist shares 7 signs you may be mistaking for 'tiredness' but could actually signal serious kidney disease
Similar to back pain, there are a few other symptoms of kidney diseases in the early stages that often go unnoticed. Dr Kshitij Raghuvanshi listed them:
1. Persistent fatigue
When kidney function declines, toxins and impurities accumulate in the blood. This can cause constant tiredness, weakness, and difficulty concentrating. In addition, reduced production of a hormone that supports red blood cell formation may lead to anemia, further contributing to fatigue.
2. Dry, itchy skin
Healthy kidneys maintain the balance of minerals and nutrients in the blood while removing waste products. Impaired function disrupts this balance, often resulting in dry, persistently itchy skin that does not respond well to topical remedies. Also read | Doctor says these 8 symptoms could mean your kidneys are failing: Are you at risk of kidney disease?
3. Changes in urination
Kidney problems often manifest through noticeable changes in urination patterns. These include:
- Increased or decreased frequency, particularly at night
- Foamy or bubbly urine, which may indicate excess protein
- Blood in the urine
- Difficulty or discomfort while urinating
4. Swelling (edema)
When the kidneys cannot efficiently eliminate excess fluid and sodium, fluid retention occurs. This commonly causes swelling in the legs, ankles, feet, hands, or even the face.
5. Loss of appetite and nausea
The buildup of waste products in the bloodstream can reduce appetite, trigger nausea, and even cause a metallic taste in the mouth. Over time, this can lead to poor nutrition and unintended weight loss.
“Kidney disease rarely presents with dramatic early warning signs. Instead, it progresses quietly. If you experience unusual back pain alongside any of these symptoms, it is important to seek medical advice promptly. Early detection through regular health check-ups can significantly improve outcomes,” the urologist highlighted. Also read | Urologist shares why young Indians are getting kidney diseases without realising it
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
