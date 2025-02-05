Want to run faster and longer? These nutrition hacks are game-changer for marathon runners

With marathon season approaching, the excitement is palpable as it is not merely about crossing the finish line; it is about the entire journey – the training, the dedication and the small yet significant choices along the way. While clocking those miles is crucial, your nutrition is equally essential to your performance. Smart nutrition tips for marathon success.(Image by Unsplash)

Nutrition lays the foundation of optimal performance for runners, directly influencing their energy levels and overall endurance. A well-balanced diet, meticulously designed to meet the demands of intense training, is a cornerstone of marathon success.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priti Thakor, Director of Medical and Scientific Affairs, Nutrition Business at Abbott, highlighted, “Nutrition is about fuelling your body with the right nutrients to optimise performance, endurance and recovery, particularly during high-intensity activities like marathons. For athletes, effective nutrition is not optional; it’s fundamental.”

From training to recovery: Expert tips on nutrition for athletes (Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels)

She advised, “Properly nourishing your body before a marathon can help build energy reserves, while targeting post-run nutrition aids in repairing muscle damage, replenishing glycogen stores, and reducing inflammation. Oral nutritional supplements, when paired with a well-rounded diet, provide targeted support to maintain energy levels, combat fatigue, and help accelerate muscle recovery—key factors in helping marathon runners achieve their personal best.”

Key dietary hacks for marathon runners

Let us explore essential dietary tips to optimise marathon training, ensuring that runners are well-prepared for their big day. To effectively fuel their goals, whether for a marathon or everyday life, individuals should focus on a diet tailored to their specific needs -

1. Balanced Meals: Balanced nutrition is key during marathon training. Carbohydrates are the primary fuel for long-distance running, helping to maintain energy levels and prevent fatigue—think whole-grain roti or brown rice paired with dal or chickpeas. Protein supports muscle repair and recovery after long runs; for instance, paneer, eggs, or lean chicken can be excellent additions. To fill any gaps, consider an oral nutritional supplement like Ensure, which provides essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients to sustain energy and overall health during training.

2. Choose Staples: Keeping essential ingredients on hand simplifies meal preparation. Runners should ensure their pantry includes items like eggs, avocados, and whole-grain bread. These staples can be quickly combined to create nutritious meals or snacks, saving time during busy training weeks

3. Plan for Snacks: Having healthy snacks between meals is essential to sustain energy during marathon training. Energy bites made from dates and nuts, roasted chana, sprouts or a handful of dry fruits and peanuts can also keep energy levels steady.

4. Space Out Protein Intake: Consuming lean protein throughout the day helps maintain muscle mass and keeps runners feeling full. Incorporating protein into every meal ensures that individuals meet their daily requirements without feeling overwhelmed at dinner

5. Stay Hydrated: Hydration is equally important as food intake. Runners should prioritize electrolyte drinks during long runs to replenish lost fluids and maintain performance levels

6. Post-Run Nutrition: After long runs or intense workouts, it’s important to consume a meal rich in both protein and carbohydrates within 30 minutes to aid recovery. Smoothies made with yogurt, fruits and oats can serve as an effective post-workout snack.

Medically approved health tips to improve an athlete’s physical fitness (Andrea Piacquadio)

Are you a beginner gearing up for your first marathon?

Rest assured, there is plenty of guidance available to help you navigate this exciting journey and cross the finish line with confidence. So, get ready to conquer the miles with these essential guides to training, nutrition and race-day tips -

Start Slow : Beginners should gradually increase their running distance and intensity to avoid injury. Following a structured training plan can help build endurance safely over time. It's also important to be mindful of any pre-existing health conditions and consult a doctor before starting a new running routine

: Beginners should gradually increase their running distance and intensity to avoid injury. Following a structured training plan can help build endurance safely over time. It's also important to be mindful of any pre-existing health conditions and consult a doctor before starting a new running routine Incorporate Cross-Training : Engaging in other forms of exercise such as cycling or swimming can enhance overall fitness without putting excessive strain on running muscles

: Engaging in other forms of exercise such as cycling or swimming can enhance overall fitness without putting excessive strain on running muscles Listen to Your Body: It's crucial for runners to pay attention to their bodies' signals during training. Rest days are just as important as training days; they allow muscles to recover and adapt

As marathon season approaches, proper nutrition and training are important components for success on race day. By following a well-structured training plan, runners can enhance their performance and enjoy the journey leading up to the marathon.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.