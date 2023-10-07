Self-awareness is a journey of its own. It’s a lifelong journey of finding out about us and knowing ourselves better. "Getting to know yourself is a lifelong journey of self-discovery and self-awareness. It's a process that involves introspection, self-reflection, and a willingness to explore your thoughts, feelings, and experiences. The self-discovery journey is about developing a deep and evolving understanding of who you are, what you want, and how you can live a fulfilling life in alignment with your true self. Try to be patient and compassionate with yourself throughout this process," wrote Therapist Lucille Shackleton as she shared a few tips on how we can know ourselves better. Ways to know yourself better: Therapist shares tips(Unsplash)

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

ALSO READ: Signs of growth and healing: Therapist explains

Self-reflection: We should spend time knowing about the way we feel and the way we think. Investing time in our thoughts and emotions will help us to understand ourselves better and get more clarity.

How our past affects our present: Our past experiences play a significant role in growing our perspectives, triggers, glimmers, needs and behavioral patterns. We should carefully analyse past experiences and try to understand how they have impacted on our present situations and thought process.

Explore interests: When we find a passion and a goal, no matter what, we should chase them and try to incorporate them in our daily lives. Doing things that make us happy will help us to see the brighter side of things.

Explore values: Everyone has their own belief system – it consists of the ethics, values and beliefs that we abide by. We should explore the belief system that we need for our lives and try to stick to it.

Strengths and weaknesses: Knowing about our abilities, strengths and weaknesses will help us to get more clarity on the things that we are good at and the things that we need to work on.

Mindfulness: Practicing mindfulness and meditation brings us closer to our own thoughts and beliefs. This helps us to know our perspectives and opinions better.

Seek feedback: We should always be open to constructive feedback to understand what we are doing wrong – we should work on those areas.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON