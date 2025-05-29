Why are so many people in 20s and 30s getting premature grey hair? Dermatologist shares causes, what can help ‘reverse’

Did you know stress, as well as inadequate intake of essential nutrients, can accelerate the greying of your hair? Dr Neera Nathan, 'Harvard-trained dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon', took to Instagram on May 27 to talk about how premature greying of hair in people in 20s and early 30s can be attributed to several factors. Also read | Grey hair causes and treatment: Expert shares insights Grey hair appearing at a young age, often referred to as premature greying, can be caused by a combination of genetic factors, lifestyle choices, and underlying health conditions. (Representative picture: Unsplash)

According to Dr Nathan, while there's no guaranteed way to reverse premature greying, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, managing stress, and ensuring adequate nutrition can help slow down the process. She shared a video to explain this.

“Why are we all getting so grey, so young. I am 29,” said a content creator in a video as she showed her hair. Reacting to it, Dr Nathan said, “If you are in your 20s or early 30s and are starting to notice grey hair, then listen up – I am a dermatologist and you may have premature hair greying. I will tell you what causes it and how you may be able to reverse it.”

Her's how to reverse premature grey hair, as per Dr Nathan:

1. Correct vitamin or mineral deficiencies

Sharing the causes, she said, “First things first: You may want to get your blood drawn. Low iron, copper, vitamin B12 and thyroid levels have been linked to premature hair greying. Correcting those deficiencies may help to bring back colour to your hair.”

2. Reduce stress

Dr Nathan said, “Remember when your mom told you not to stress because you would turn grey? It turns out mom was right; there is really compelling evidence that stress can make hair turn grey or white prematurely. Reversing stress can even help the pigmentation come back into your hair.”

3. Stop smoking or tanning

She added, “As if you need another reason not to smoke or tan, oxidative stress from smoking in the sun damages pigment cells as the hair root, which leads to grey hair.”

4. Try anti-grey topical treatments

“So, in addition to managing risk factors, there are some new promising topical treatments that may help to slow or even reverse grey hair. These contain antioxidants or compounds that may help protect pigment cells in the hair follicle or even stimulate pigment cells to produce more colour. It is critical to know that these treatments are probably only going to work if less than 30 percent of your hair is grey to begin with,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.