Woman reveals 7 rules that made her achieve her 'dream body' by burning belly fat: '4 times a week...'

Leana, who documents her weight loss journey on her Instagram account, fitzyelifts, has spoken about how her 'belly fat finally disappeared after years of struggling' in an earlier post. In a recent post, she revealed how she did it. She titled her post: ‘7 rules that made me achieve this... my dream body’. Also read | Woman reveals 'weird, unexpected places' she lost weight while shedding 72 kg: ‘Freaked me out’ Leana has shared how she got her 'dream body' by following some diet, workout and lifestyle rules. (Instagram/ fitzyelifts)

'Rest and sleep are very important'

Leana shared the rules she follows to stay fit and maintain her flat belly:

1. Lifting (weights) 4 times a week

2. Every session is better than the last one

3. 80 percent meals are homemade

4. Balanced meals – proteins, carbs, fats and fibre

5. Supplements – creatine, protein powder, spirulina, ginger shots

6. 3 rest days

7. Last but not the least – consistency

She also said, “Don’t forget that rest and sleep are very important.” In an earlier post, Leana, who revealed she lost 7 kg in 2 months, said, “It’s all about making smarter choices that fit your body without feeling deprived.”

Her dessert recipe to fight sugar cravings

Leana had shared a protein-rich dessert recipe with tofu that helps fight sugar cravings. With it she wrote, “Refined sugar can be tough to quit entirely, but reducing your intake is a powerful step, especially if you deal with sugar cravings. One of the best ways to manage this is by replacing refined sugar with natural alternatives. For example, ripe bananas are perfect; the riper they are, the sweeter they become naturally. I personally use other natural sweeteners like orange juice/zest or apples in my desserts but banana is really my fav.”

Leana had added, “You can also include other natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup. This helps balance your blood sugar levels while satisfying cravings, and the complex carbs from the fruit keep you fuller for longer. It’s all about making smarter choices that fit your body without feeling deprived!”

Here's her banana brownie recipe:

⦿ Mash 3 sweet ripe bananas.

⦿ Add 1 tbsp of baking powder.

⦿ Add 150g of flour.

⦿ Add 200g of silken tofu.

⦿ Add 100 g of melted dark chocolate.

⦿ Optional: Protein powder.

⦿ Mix all the ingredients.

⦿ Pour the mixture into the cake pan and bake for 30 to 40 minutes at 180° C (350° F).

⦿ Each serving contains around 120 calories and 12g of protein depending on the brands of ingredients you use, according to Leana.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.