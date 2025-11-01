Woman who lost 70+ kgs shares ‘simple mindset trick’ that helped her lose weight: ‘Every time I told myself…’

Weight loss journeys often seem overwhelming, but real change usually starts with small, consistent steps. From mindful eating to staying active, simple habits can create lasting results over time. One woman named Kate Daniel, who lost over 70+ kgs, shares in her October 20 Instagram post the simple lifestyle changes that helped her transform her health and stay consistent on her journey. (Also read: Ahmedabad nutritionist shares 7 serious health warning signs you should never ignore: From sudden chest pain to weight… ) In her weight loss journey, Kate Daniel highlights that consistency is about mindset, not just motivation.(Instagram/@bariatric_chic)

How woman lost more than 70 kgs

“If you want real weight loss change, don’t skip this,” Kate began her post, reflecting on how her struggle with consistency wasn’t about willpower, but about mindset.

Kate explained that she once believed she couldn’t stay consistent before and after weight loss surgery because she wasn’t disciplined enough. But over time, she realised it wasn’t a discipline problem, it was about how her brain interpreted evidence.

Role of consistency in her journey

“Every time I told myself, ‘What’s the point? I’ll still wake up overweight tomorrow,’ I was reinforcing that my effort didn’t matter and that results had to be instant to be worth it,” she wrote. She shared that this pattern showed up not just in her fitness routine but across different areas of her life, from cleaning her house to tackling work projects. “If the result wasn’t immediate, I stopped showing up,” Kate admitted.

That’s when it clicked for her, consistency isn’t built on motivation, it’s built on evidence. “It wasn’t a willpower problem. It was an identity problem,” she noted. “Because consistency after bariatric surgery isn’t built through motivation. It’s built through evidence. And your brain repeats what you show it you are.”

Kate Daniel shares 3 habits for building consistency in weight loss journey. (Google Gemini)

Tips to build consistency

To help others working on similar goals, Kate shared three simple yet effective habits to start building consistency:

1️⃣ Take a 10-minute walk even when you’re tired.

2️⃣ Prep your protein snack before bed, even when it feels pointless.

3️⃣ Pause and notice your thoughts, are they helping or holding you back?

Kate encouraged her followers to pay attention to the moments when the “what’s the point” voice shows up, whether during meals, workouts, or daily routines. “Those little actions and moments of awareness prove you’re someone who follows through, and that’s how consistency is created,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.