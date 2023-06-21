Yoga for eyes: 5 exercises to improve eyesight

In today's digital age, where screens have become an integral part of our lives, the health of our eyes is at risk and both children and adults spend a significant amount of time engaged with electronic devices, leading to increased vision problems at an early age. On the other hand, a sedentary lifestyle and the widespread prevalence of endocrine diseases such as diabetes and thyroid may cause various vision-related problems such as diabetic retinopathy, macular oedema, cataracts and glaucoma.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, CEO of Jagat Pharma and Director of Dr Basu Eye Hospital, suggested, “Incorporating simple Yoga exercises into our daily routines can help improve eyesight and they are also considered effective in preventing most of the eye-related issues, including myopia and hypermetropia.” According to him, following are some effective Yoga asanas specifically introduced by ancient Indian experts of yoga to keep our eyes healthy and sharp:

1. Palming

This yogic activity begins by sitting quietly with your eyes closed, taking deep breaths to relax. Rub your palms vigorously until they become warm, and then place them gently over your closed eyelids. Allow the warmth from your hands to be absorbed by the eyes, providing relaxation to the eye muscles. Repeat this process at least three times, ensuring complete absorption of the warmth.

2. Blinking

Blinking exercise is easy as well as effective. To practice it, you have to sit comfortably with your eyes open. Blink rapidly for about 10 times and then close your eyes, relaxing for 20 seconds while focusing on your breath. Repeat this cycle about 5 times. Blinking exercises help lubricate the eyes and reduce strain caused by prolonged screen time.

3. Eye Rotations

Like blinking, eye rotation is another health gift of yoga to us. Also, it is simple to practice. Maintain an upright seated position with a straight spine. Rest your hands on your lap and, without moving your head, rotate your eyes clockwise and then counterclockwise for 5-10 minutes in each direction. Eye rotations enhance eye muscle flexibility and blood circulation, contributing to improved eyesight.

4. Up-Down Movement

This yoga therapy is quite relaxing for eye muscles. To perform it, you have to stand straight on a flat surface or a yoga mat. Look up at the ceiling, then shift your gaze to the floor, and look up again. Repeat this motion 10 times without blinking. Afterwards, close your eyes and gently press them with your palms. This exercise helps relax the eye muscles and relieve strain.

5. Bhramari Pranayama

Bhramari Pranayama is one of the most popular Yoga therapies for the eyes, which is performed in a comfortable cross-legged position. So, close your eyes and lightly press your thumbs against your ears, covering them. Place your index fingers between your eyebrows and the ring and little fingers at the base of your nostrils. Focus your attention on the center of your eyebrows. Inhale deeply through your nose, hold your breath for 2-3 seconds, and then exhale slowly through the nose, producing a humming sound. Repeat this process five times. Bhramari Pranayama calms the mind and enhances overall eye health.

Apart from these well-proven exercises for the eyes, Yoga recommends many more suitable therapies, such as flexing and focus switching. By incorporating them in the daily fitness plan, we can keep many of the vision-related issues at bay and ensure complete well-being of our eyes.

