Yoga for Prostate Cancer: Best Yoga exercises to combat prostate growth in men

Only in the male reproductive system is the prostate gland, a little endocrine gland that is situated between the penis and the bladder, close to the urethra. This muscle gland aids in semen production and its distinctive muscle make-up enables it to stimulate semen movement during ejaculation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The male urinary system as well as reproductive health depends on the prostate's health where the disorder known as BPH or benign prostatic hyperplasia, is characterised by an abnormal growth of the prostate gland. Along with prostate cancer, it is cited as the most prevalent prostate issue among men where symptoms of BPH typically appear after the age of 40.

According to statistics, up to 85% of men over 85 deal with an enlarged prostate and there are 14 million men who suffer from benign prostatic hyperplasia in the US alone. The number of cases approaches 30 million on a global scale.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions , Himalaya Yoga Ashram and World Yoga Organisation, revealed, “The natural ageing process is thought to be the cause of prostate enlargement. This would explain the large number of instances reported globally, particularly in men over 80. BPH's precise cause is still a mystery but according to studies, it arises as a result of both the ageing process and the hormonal changes that occur during this stage of life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Yoga might be useful, he said, “There is no refuting the results of the many scientific studies on Yoga's advantages. This age-old technique concentrates on enhancing our health while enhancing all facets of our lives. Regular Yoga practise may and will be good for your physical and mental wellbeing. Yoga's ability to help people combat prostate growth is therefore not surprising (BPH). Yoga will firstly assist in strengthening the muscles of the pelvic floor. This may help the symptoms get much better. You can anticipate better bladder control, which will lessen the severity of your BPH symptoms.”

He suggested the following Yoga Therapy:

1. Virasana (Hero Pose)

Virasana (Hero Pose) (Twitter/yogatailor)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Method: Knees should be bent, and your toes should point backward as you sit between your feet. For additional support, you might sit atop a pillow. Keep your spine long and place your hands, palms down, on your thighs. Don't let your knees bear the weight; keep it in your hips. As you hold the stance, you can perform your Kegel exercises. Roll to one side and relax your legs to exit the pose.

2. Baddha Konasana (Cobbler’s Pose)

Baddha Konasana or Cobbler Pose or the bound angle pose (Instagram/indirajoga)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Method: Your legs should be out in front of you as you sit down. For more hip support, you can sit on the edge of a cushion. Put the soles of your feet together while bending your knees to the side. To deepen the stretch, pull your heels into your body; to minimise the stretch, move them farther away. You can entwine your fingers and tuck them under the sides of your foot at the pinky toe. After some time, drop your chin to form a forward fold, walk your hands forward, and circle your spine. Focus on relaxing and letting go of tension while taking deep breaths. Walk your hands back up and extend your legs out in front of you to release the stance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar concluded, “Stress reduction is a key component of Yoga for prostate hypertrophy. Few people are aware that stress poses a significant risk for BPH. The symptoms of urine incontinence can only get worse if you are constantly worried. In men with prostate cancer, yoga has also been demonstrated to reduce symptoms brought on by the treatment. Yoga is a simple and effective approach to feel healthier and more relaxed by lowering your stress levels.”