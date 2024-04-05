Yoga poses and sequences can be highly beneficial for strengthening and supporting the muscles surrounding the spine where, by incorporating specific poses into your fitness practice, you can improve posture, reduce the risk of injury and enhance overall spinal health. To create a sequence targeting the muscles supporting the spine, you can combine these poses in a fluid and intentional manner. Yoga for spinal cord: 8 exercises to target and strengthen the muscles supporting your spine (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, advised, “Start with gentle warm-up poses like Cat-Cow Stretch and Child's Pose, then gradually progress to more strengthening poses like Bridge and Locust. Finish with calming poses like Seated Twist and Corpse Pose to release any tension and restore balance to the spine.” He suggested some Yoga poses and sequences that target the muscles supporting the spine -

