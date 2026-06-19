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    How To Prepare Egg Chana Dal Tikki With Cucumber Raita: Try This High-Protein Weight-Loss Snacks Recipe In 15 Minutes

    Egg Chana Dal Tikki is a protein-rich Indian snack made with eggs, chana dal, spices, and herbs. Bake, air-fry, or fry easily.

    Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 2:18 PM IST
    By Saborni Saha
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    Egg chana dal tikki can be the ultimate solution for all your snacking needs. Every evening, your mind struggles to have something healthy yet tasty. Amid this 'what should I eat' confusion, the readymade fried snacks are mostly filled with oil and extra calories that your diet doesn't allow, while packaged healthy snacks are quite expensive. Hence, this egg chana dal tikki recipe comes to your rescue. Simple ingredients, minimal preparation, and easy steps, this high-protein tikki can keep you full for long.

    Egg Chana Dal Tikki With Cucumber Raita (Adobe Stock)
    Egg Chana Dal Tikki With Cucumber Raita (Adobe Stock)

    Soaked chana dal, boiled eggs, onion, green chillies, cumin powder, ginger and a couple of spices - these are the basic kitchen ingredients you need for this dish. Skip the deep-fried part and opt for air-frying instead. Boiled eggs need no introduction for their endless health benefits. No matter how old you are, boiled eggs are filling and contain the highest biological value for protein. A whole egg contains just 77 calories with 6 g protein, 5 g fat, and 1.6 g saturated fat, as well as vitamins and minerals. The nutrients present in boiled egg include zeaxanthin and lutein. Carotenoids may help reduce the risk of macular degeneration. Hard-boiled eggs have lean protein without packing extra calories.

    Chana dal is mostly considered a comfort food in Indian households. This dal is filled with nutrients that help improve energy, muscular health and support weight management. When you want to eat clean and skip too many calories, chana dal is a wholesome and protein-rich option that you’d love to add more often.

    The side of cucumber raita helps in adding hydration to the entire dish. At the same time, cucumber works in weight loss management, maintaining blood sugar levels and its antioxidants contribute to anti-inflammation.

    Egg Chana Dal Tikki vs Regular Tikki: What makes the protein-rich version different?

    Feature

    Egg Chana Dal Tikki

    Regular Tikki

    Main baseMade with soaked chana dal paste and boiled eggsUsually made with mashed potatoes, vegetables, or paneer
    Protein levelHigher protein because of eggs and dalLower protein unless paneer, lentils, or soy are added
    TextureCrisp outside with a dense, slightly grainy, hearty centreSoft, starchy, and smoother inside
    Binding ingredientRice flour helps hold the dal and egg mixture togetherPotatoes, breadcrumbs, cornflour, or flour often act as binders
    Taste profileNutty, spicy, earthy, and mildly eggyMild, spicy, and usually potato-forward
    Satiety valueMore filling because of protein and fibreFilling mainly because of starch and carbs
    Best cooking methodAir-frying, baking, shallow-frying, or deep-fryingUsually shallow-fried or deep-fried
    Health appealBetter for those wanting protein-rich Indian snacksBetter for those wanting classic comfort food
    Serving stylePairs well with cucumber raita, mint chutney, or saladPairs well with tamarind chutney, green chutney, or chaat toppings
    Meal suitabilityWorks as a snack, starter, or protein sideWorks as a snack, chaat base, or street-style treat

    Quick Recipe Overview

    • Cuisine: Indian
    • Preparation time: 25 minutes
    • Cooking time: 15 minutes for deep-frying or air-frying; 30 minutes for baking
    • Total time: 40 minutes deep-fried or air-fried; 55 minutes baked
    • Servings: About 10 medium-size tikkis
    • Calories: Around 110–120 calories per baked tikki; around 150–170 calories per deep-fried tikki
    • Nutrition: Rich in protein, fibre, iron, phosphorus, potassium, B vitamins, and healthy fats from eggs
    • Difficulty: Easy to medium

    Ingredients

    • Boiled eggs: 2, finely chopped or grated
    • Chana dal: 1/2 cup, soaked overnight
    • Rice flour: 2 tbsp
    • Onion: 1 large, finely chopped
    • Green chillies: 2–3, finely chopped
    • Coriander leaves: 2 tbsp, finely chopped
    • Ginger: 1/2 inch, finely chopped
    • Coriander powder: 1 tsp
    • Garam masala powder: 1 tsp
    • Water: As needed, preferably 1–2 tbsp while grinding
    • Oil: As needed for deep-frying, brushing, spraying, or baking
    • Salt: To taste

    Step-by-step recipe guide

    • Boil 2 eggs until firm, cool the eggs, peel the shells, and chop or grate the eggs finely.
    • Rinse soaked chana dal thoroughly and drain the water completely.
    • Add drained chana dal to a grinding jar with 1–2 tbsp water.
    • Grind chana dal into a smooth, thick paste. Add water only when needed because extra water can make shaping difficult.
    • Transfer the dal paste to a mixing bowl.
    • Add rice flour, coriander powder, garam masala powder, salt, green chillies, ginger, onion, and coriander leaves.
    • Add chopped or grated boiled eggs to the mixture.
    • Mix everything well until the mixture becomes thick, sticky, and evenly seasoned.
    • Keep the mixture aside for 10 minutes to help rice flour absorb moisture.
    • Grease your palms lightly with oil.
    • Shape the mixture into 10 medium, thin tikkis.
    • Keep every tikki slightly flat because thinner tikkis cook more evenly and become crisp faster.

    For air-frying

    • Spray a little oil inside the air-fryer basket.
    • Place the tikkis in a single layer without overcrowding.
    • Air-fry at 400°F for about 15 minutes.
    • Flip the tikkis after 8 minutes.
    • Cook until the surface turns golden, crisp, and firm.

    For baking

    • Preheat the oven to 400°F or 200°C.
    • Line a baking tray with parchment paper or aluminium foil.
    • Place the tikkis on the tray and brush the tops lightly with oil.
    • Bake for about 30 minutes.
    • Flip after 20 minutes and brush the other side with a little oil.
    • Continue baking until the tikkis look crisp and golden.

    For deep-frying

    • Heat enough oil in a kadai or deep pan.
    • Slide the tikkis gently into medium-hot oil.
    • Fry in small batches until both sides turn golden brown.
    • Remove the tikkis on absorbent paper.
    • Serve hot with cucumber raita, mint chutney, onion salad, or curd dip.

    5 Tips To Make Egg Chana Dal Tikki healthier

    1. Choose baking or air-frying: You can reduce oil by baking or air-frying the tikkis. A light oil spray gives crispness without heavy greasiness.

    2. Add more herbs: Add extra coriander, mint, or curry leaves. Fresh herbs increase flavour without adding calories.

    3. Use less salt: Keep salt moderate. Serve with homemade raita instead of salty packaged dips.

    4. Add vegetables: Add grated carrot, spinach, capsicum, or cabbage. Vegetables improve fibre, colour, and micronutrient value.

    5. Keep the mixture thick: Avoid excess water while grinding chana dal. A thick mixture needs less flour and holds better during cooking.

    Nutritional value of Egg Chana Dal Tikki

    Approximate values are based on 1 medium baked tikki from a batch of 10.

    NutrientApproximate amount and benefit
    Calories110–120 kcal
    Protein6–7 g
    Carbohydrates12–14 g
    Fibre3–4 g
    Fat3–5 g when baked
    Saturated fatAround 1 g
    CholesterolAround 35–40 mg
    Calcium25–35 mg
    Iron1–1.5 mg
    Magnesium20–30 mg
    Phosphorus80–100 mg
    Potassium150–190 mg
    Zinc0.7–1 mg
    Sodium180–250 mg
    Manganese0.3–0.5 mg
    Copper0.1–0.2 mg
    Selenium5–7 mcg
    Vitamin AAround 40–60 mcg
    Vitamin B1Around 0.08 mg
    Vitamin B2Around 0.08–0.12 mg
    Vitamin B3Around 0.5–0.8 mg
    Vitamin B6Around 0.08–0.12 mg
    FolateAround 35–50 mcg
    Vitamin B12Around 0.2–0.3 mcg
    Vitamin C2–4 mg
    Vitamin ESmall amount; increases when oil is used

    Egg chana dal tikki gives you a satisfying Indian snack with crisp texture, bold spices, protein, fibre, and essential minerals. You can bake, air-fry, or deep-fry the tikkis depending on the preferred texture. The recipe works well for family snacks, party starters, or lunch boxes, especially when served warm with cucumber raita or mint chutney.

    FAQs

    1. Can Egg Chana Dal Tikki be baked instead of deep-fried?
    Yes, Egg Chana Dal Tikki can be baked at 200°C for 30 minutes with light oil brushing and flipping once.

    2. Can chana dal paste be prepared without soaking overnight?
    Overnight soaking gives smoother paste, but 4–5 hours soaking also works when dal softens enough for grinding properly.

    3. What can be served with Egg Chana Dal Tikki?
    Egg Chana Dal Tikki tastes good with cucumber raita, mint chutney, onion salad, curd dip, or tomato sauce.

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    Home/Lifestyle/How To Prepare Egg Chana Dal Tikki With Cucumber Raita: Try This High-Protein Weight-Loss Snacks Recipe In 15 Minutes
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