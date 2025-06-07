Monsoon pet care: Experts share 6 tips to maintain skin and coat health of your furry friends

The monsoon season brings heightened humidity, making it difficult for pets to dry their fur completely. This persistent dampness creates an ideal breeding ground for skin infections and infestations by ticks and fleas. Damp environments and wet fur and skin can lead to infections and infestations by ticks and fleas. (Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Bhanu Pratap, veterinary officer at Sharda University, and veterinarian Dr. Parshant Kumar, Max Pet Clinic, Lajpat Nagar shared tips on how to maintain fur and skin health in our pets, especially during the monsoon season.

1. Dry them thoroughly after baths or rain:

Before and after giving your pet a bath, or if they do get wet outside dry them thoroughly. Wet hair and skin stuck beneath the coat provide the ideal breeding ground for fungus, bacteria, and irritation.

2. Grooming is more than just beauty:

At this time, it is important to trim the coat of hair and groom regularly. It increases circulation, keeps matting in check, disperses natural oils for healthy sheen, and eliminates debris and loose hair.

3. Feed for skin health:

A skin-nourishing diet that is high in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, good proteins, and vitamins A, E, and biotin is important for pets. These vitamins enhance skin resistance, lower inflammation, and maintain shiny coats.

Tips to keep your pets dry and healthy during the monsoon season.

4. Fresh bedding leads to healthy skin:

Fungus spores love wet bedding. Change and dry out your pet's bedding once a week to stop recurring infections.

5. Hydration is key:

Dehydration can lead to dry, flaky skin and poor coat texture. Make sure your pet stays hydrated all day long, particularly because they will not get as thirsty due to the lower temperatures.

6. Get ahead of fleas and ticks:

Stay on top of tick and flea medication during monsoon season. The wet conditions can make infestations skyrocket, which causes itchiness, skin infections, and even disease.

