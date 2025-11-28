Troubled by monkeys? Here are 8 ways to prevent them from repeatedly visiting your place

In certain parts of the world, monkeys can be a big menace to homeowners. In India, several places have a large population of monkeys that don’t mind breaching the boundaries of people’s homes and offices. Loud noises can scare away monkeys.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Wondering if there are ways to prevent monkeys from entering a particular place? Well, here are eight methods by which the animals can be prevented from entering your safe space.

Motion-sensor deterrents

There are some motion sensor devices that, when activated, trigger things like lights, sounds, and water sprays. These sensors are a good way to repel monkeys as they would get scared at the sudden onset of such mechanisms.

Food items that repel monkeys

There are certain foods whose smell can cause the monkeys to stay away. Items like citrus peels, garlic cloves, and clothes soaked in vinegar may cause monkeys to stay away. Place these items in the vicinity of plants and delicate items that you do not want monkeys to tamper with.

Reflective items

Things such as CDs, mirrors, and other objects that reflect light are also useful in scaring away monkeys. These objects make them uncomfortable.

Also read: Fatima Bosch pays tribute to late Queen Sirikit of Thailand after her Miss Universe win: Watch

Do not feed them

The innate goodness of your heart may prompt you to offer some food to these unwanted visitors. However, if monkeys get fed once by you, they may identify your house as a place where they can get food and visit it repeatedly.

Use images of predator species

Monkeys, like humans, are very wary of dangerous animals like snakes, tigers, bears, etc. If monkeys are repeatedly encroaching on a particular area of your house, place images of such predator species or even toys that look like them. This will cause the animals to stop frequenting that area.

No plastic bags

Avoid plastic bags. Monkeys have started to recognise plastic bags as carriers of food items. If you are carrying one, they might try to snatch that from you.

Remove fruits from your trees

A fruit-laden tree is bound to be very attractive to monkeys. So, pick fruits from your trees as soon as possible, so that monkeys do not get the opportunity to pluck them.

Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh is a ray of sunshine in yellow saree at Gustaakh Ishq screening

Use loud noises

Monkeys can also get deterred by sudden loud noises. So, when they are encroaching upon your area, make loud noises. This will deter monkeys from showing up repeatedly at your place.