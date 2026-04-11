Homemade skyr recipe that is simple and easy on your wallet: Watch the full video for step-by-step recipe

Skyr is an Icelandic, thick, creamy, and cultured dairy product, somewhat similar to strained yoghurt. However, it has a milder flavour and higher nutritional value. Whether you are trying to lose weight or just want to fulfill your protein intake, adding this yoghurt in your diet can be one of the best options. Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

A step-by-step recipe to make Skyr yoghurt at home.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, purchasing it every now and then might not be a budget-friendly option – it generally costs between ₹40– ₹75 for a 100 g pack. Chef Nandini Arora, in an Instagram post dated March 12, 2026, shared a skyr recipe that you can try at home. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

Ingredients required

Here are the ingredients you will need to make Skyr yoghurt at home:

One litre of skimmed milk

Two tablespoons of store-bought Skyr yoghurt

Muslin cloth

Recipe of Skyr yoghurt

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process to make Skyr yoghurt at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process to make Skyr yoghurt at home: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Take one litre of skimmed milk and heat it till 80-degree celsius. You can use temperature measuring equipment to check the temperature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Take one litre of skimmed milk and heat it till 80-degree celsius. You can use temperature measuring equipment to check the temperature. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Let it cool down till 40-degree celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Let it cool down till 40-degree celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 3: Now mix two tablespoons of Skyr into it and cover it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 3: Now mix two tablespoons of Skyr into it and cover it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 4: Keep the container in a warm place for eight hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 4: Keep the container in a warm place for eight hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 5: Once it sets, take a muslin cloth and strain it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 5: Once it sets, take a muslin cloth and strain it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 6: Put the strained yoghurt in the refrigerator overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 6: Put the strained yoghurt in the refrigerator overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 7: Next day, your delicious, thick, creamy, high-protein Skyr yoghurt will be ready to be served. Benefits of Skyr yoghurt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 7: Next day, your delicious, thick, creamy, high-protein Skyr yoghurt will be ready to be served. Benefits of Skyr yoghurt {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Skyr is a nutrient-dense Icelandic cultured dairy product. It is similar to thick yogurt and packed with high-quality protein, calcium, and probiotics while being low in fat and lactose. It aids weight management, gut health, and bone health, offering a thicker texture and higher protein density than many Greek yogurts. It is also lactose-friendly and perfect for vegetarians who want to hit their daily protein goals. It is made with skim milk, so it is low-fat and low-sugar. You can easily get 11-12g of protein in every 100g of Skyr yoghurt. How to consume Skyr yoghurt? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Skyr is a nutrient-dense Icelandic cultured dairy product. It is similar to thick yogurt and packed with high-quality protein, calcium, and probiotics while being low in fat and lactose. It aids weight management, gut health, and bone health, offering a thicker texture and higher protein density than many Greek yogurts. It is also lactose-friendly and perfect for vegetarians who want to hit their daily protein goals. It is made with skim milk, so it is low-fat and low-sugar. You can easily get 11-12g of protein in every 100g of Skyr yoghurt. How to consume Skyr yoghurt? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Skyr is a thick and high-protein yoghurt and can be best enjoyed for breakfast, snacks, and dessert as well. You can either consume it plain or sweeten it with honey/maple syrup. Additionally, you can add fresh berries, nuts, and granola to make it more fulfilling. You can also use it as a dip with salad and crackers for your evening snacks. It is also a great smoothie ingredient. You can blend this yoghurt with berries and mangoes to make a smoothie.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON