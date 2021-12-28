‘Indian bartenders don’t copy paste the West anymore, they are proud of their roots’

For the last 25 years, Yangdup Lama has been stirring things up in the world of mixology. The bartender who believes in serving a unique, memorable experience in every sip, has hit headlines with a global recognition. Lama’s bar, Delhi based Sidecar, has made it to World’s 50 Best Bars list, announced on 7 December in London.

“The awards are managed by William Reed, a publishing house in the UK, London. It’s an annual event. Last year, Sidecar had made it to their Asia’s 50 best list,” shares Lama proudly who likes to call himself a bartender rather than a mixologist. With everyone’s focus on health and sustainability in a pandemic stricken world, cocktails, too, are being given a healthier twist, says Lama, who likes to use the freshest ingredients in his creations.

“Fresh ingredients are always more flavourful. And we add no chemicals in the drinks. Going all pure enhances the quality. The younger generation today wants to know what is going into their drink. Your consumer changes your perspective and motivates you to do something different. Amid the pandemic, a lot has changed for good,” says Lama.

Lama likes using techniques such as flavour extraction, pickling, fermentation, infusion and distillation to make drinks. “Natural herbs and spices are also making cocktails more refreshing. He says that Asia is a treasure house of the most exquisite herbs and spices which sparks the creativity of newage bartenders. “There is a lot of variety and richness here and Indian bartenders are tapping the same to induce Indianness to the cocktail experience. We are being recognised globally because of these twists,” he says

Apart from Lama, two more bartenders have made it to the extended list and Lama credits the Indian uniqueness for this achievement. “Earlier, it was all about copy-paste and we followed what other countries, be it USA, Canada or UK did when it comes to cocktails. Now, using our own resources, we are serving authentic and unique drinks and the world has accepted, appreciated and recognized it,” says Lama.

