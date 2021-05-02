Masaba Gupta reveals recipe of ‘immunity boosting potion’, Giloy/Guduchi Kadha

When not slaying the covers of fashion magazines or stealing fashionistas hearts with her new designer collections, Masaba Gupta is seen serving fitness and health inspiration to fans on social media and this weekend was no different. Spilling the beans on her Giloy/Guduchi Kadha recipe, the ace Indian designer revealed that she takes it twice a day after every meal to boost immunity, especially amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to her social media handle, Masaba not only shared a video that took fans through the steps of brewing the kadha but also laid its varied benefits. Kadha is a decoction made extracting the chemicals of herbs or plants by boiling their stems, roots, bark and rhizomes.

Since it’s potency will start to decline after the first day, kadha should be consumed immediately after making or at least within the first 24 hours for maximum benefit. “Giloy/Guduchi Kadha - 50ml of this anti-pyretic,immunity boosting potion (twice a day after a meal) has many health benefits (sic),” Masaba shared in the caption.

She added, “The root & stem can both be consumed. I am a pitta type ( in Ayurveda) and this is known to manage excess pitta but you must check with an Ayurveda specialist before you consume it (sic).”

Ingredients:

1 or 2 small sticks of Dried Giloy

Water

Optional: Amla or Indian gooseberry, ginger, black salt, honey

Method:

Add 1 or 2 small sticks of dried Giloy in water and bing it to a boil. When the water becomes half the quantity, drain and drink it. You can mix amla or Indian gooseberry, ginger or black salt/honey if the taste is too bitter.

Masaba highlighted that the quantity of water shown in the video at the time of brewing the kadha was for multiple cups. She also asserted, “The above are methods tried & tested by me personally,results may vary person to person & it is always best to check with a professional before starting something new where your health is concerned | Stay Safe. Stay healthy (sic).”

Benefits of Giloy Kadha:

It is a natural immunity booster that improves digestion, fights respiratory problems, reduces dark spots, fine lines and pimples and improves vision. It also reduces signs of ageing and stress, helps in purifying blood and managing sugar glucose levels.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter