National Garlic Day 2024: Lip-smacking dish that you can make with garlic; recipe inside

National Garlic Day 2024: Garlic is known for its unique flavour and for making any dish better. It is a commonly used seasoning flavour and has been used for ages in food. Garlic also has great health benefits. It is an herbal remedy for colds and helps in reducing blood pressure and cholesterol. It is also loaded with antibiotic properties and helps in fighting infections in the body. It also helps in improving heart health and alleviating the risk of liver injury. Every year, April 19 is dedicated to garlic and its benefits and is known as National Garlic Day. For the special day, we have curated a special recipe for preparing one of our favourite dishes at home – Green garlic bread. When we think of pizza and burgers and cafes, or hanging out with friends, garlic bread is a quintessential dish – it is crunchy, rich with flavours and makes for a great dish. For the special day, we have curated a special recipe for preparing one of our favourite dishes at home – Green garlic bread.(Unsplash)

Here's a super easy recipe for making it at home.

Ingredients:

½ small bunch of green garlic

1 garlic bread loaf

½ cup butter, softened

½ tsp dried red chilli flakes and for sprinkling

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

½ cup grated mixed cheese

Method:

Preheat the oven. Simultaneously, put butter in a bowl and add finely chopped green garlic bulbs and the stalks, red chilli flakes, salt and crushed black peppercorns to it. Then horizontally cut the garlic bread loafs. Sprinkle cheese on top of the loaf and spread the butter on one side and add green garlic stalks and dried red chilli flakes on top. Place them on a baking tray and bake for about eight to ten minutes. take them out and cut them into pieces. Let the molten cheese4 and garlic seasoning add flavours to your taste as you munch on it hot.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)