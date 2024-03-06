Traditional Indian delight - Raagi and Gur Ke Laddoo or known as Finger Millet and Jaggery Laddoos - are not just a sweet treat for your taste buds but also a powerhouse of nutrition as they are made from the combination of ragi flour or finger millet flour and gur or jaggery. While raagi is rich in calcium, iron and dietary fiber, gluten-free, suitable for those with gluten intolerance, helps in managing blood sugar levels due to its low glycemic index, supports weight management and aids digestion, gur is a natural sweetener packed with essential minerals like iron, magnesium and potassium and acts as a cleansing agent for the body, aids in detoxification, boosts immunity, provides instant energy and helps in relieving cough and cold symptoms. Taste of tradition with nutrient-packed twist: Here's how to make Raagi and Gur Ke Laddoo at home (Photo by Pilibhit House, Haridwar)

Whether enjoyed as a dessert or snack, these drool-worthy laddoos offer a perfect blend of taste and health, making them a beloved traditional delicacy across India. So, what are you waiting for? Incorporate Raagi and Gur Ke Laddoo into your diet for a healthy dose of essential nutrients while satisfying your sweet cravings with the recipe given below.

Ingredients Quantity

Raggi flour 200 Grams

Ghee 200 ml

Jagary 200 Grams

Toasted sesame seed 50 Grams

Toasted peanut 50 Grams

Flax seed 50 Grams

green Cardamom powder 10 Grams

fennel seed 10 Grams

Method:

Take organic raagi flour.

Make dough with the help of a spoon of ghee and water

Make well-cooked tawa paratha with same

Now mix ragi paratha, jagary, till, peanut and fennel

Corsley grind the same and make mixture to make ladoo consistency

Make small ladoos as per prefernece

Enjoy a ladoo any time. We can have a ladoo with a glass of milk. Excellent for winter.

(Recipe: Chef Mani Mohan Pathak, Executive Chef)