From joint loans to inheritance: 6 important conversations every couple should have before tying the knot

Popping the question is a highly anticipated moment, and so is the time spent as fiancés, planning the wedding, deciding on outfits, the guest list, and the venue. But it should not entirely be a moment of emotional surge, as you need to look at it logically too. Marriage is a big milestone, and many things are bound to change. Some conversations are avoided so as not to spoil the mood or have unpleasant tiffs. But some matters, such as legal or financial issues, need to be discussed beforehand, so both partners are well aware of where they stand before the marriage and what they are looking forward.

ALSO READ: Feeling taken for granted in your relationship? Psychologist shares 5 signs the effort is one-sided

What all legal topics should couples be addressing before marriage? We asked Advocate Preeti Singh, Founder, PS Law Advocates & Solicitors. She said, “There are some conversations that couples postpone precisely because their marriage is going well. Money, property, inheritance, and even what happens if the marriage ends rarely make it to the dinner table. But when life changes, these are often the first questions that need clear answers.”

Why should couples discuss their legal and financial arrangements? Any financial or household arrangement, as per the advocate, does not create problems, but things may change when circumstances change.

“A husband may manage all the investments while his wife manages the household. A flat may be registered in one spouse's name even though both contribute to the EMI. An insurance policy may still carry the nominee chosen years before their children were born. They may have a joint account, separate investments, and loans taken independently, without ever discussing what all of this means if their circumstances change,” she added, highlighting scenarios where responsibilities and assets are divided, but both partners may not fully understand what may happen if circumstances change.

In simple words, what happens if one partner dies, falls sick or stops earning, or the couple separates? These are difficult matters to address right at the start of a beautiful chapter. Assumptions would only cause more instability. The advocate reiterated that none of it is necessarily a problem while the marriage is functioning smoothly, but when circumstances change, the entire dynamic is thrown into uncertainty. This is why you need to discuss these matters early.