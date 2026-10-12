Feeling taken for granted in your relationship? Psychologist shares 5 signs the effort is one-sided

Relationships require mutual understanding and compromise, especially during times when one partner needs more support than the other. But consistently, when the entire burden of pushing the connection forward falls on one person, it can make them feel burned out and ‘taken for granted.’ They may also get the feeling of being ‘walked over’ constantly. Over time, this emotional imbalance may mean that one partner gives far more than they receive.

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The relationship becomes one-sided when one partner consistently puts in more effort than the other. But when you are emotionally invested, it can be difficult to take off the rose-tinted glasses and see things as they are. To help recognise this imbalance, an expert explained what a one-sided relationship can look like.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shireen Dargan, psychologist at Maarga Mind Care Gurugram, flagged the problems, “The problem arises when compromising with each other becomes unidirectional, and there is one who constantly bears the burden of making the relationship work.”

Why should you not blame yourself? Looking back, you may blame yourself for not seeing it coming or for being too easy and allowing yourself to be a doormat. But the expert assured that there is no need to feel ashamed, as an imbalance where one partner takes on most of the effort is not always obvious from the beginning. It can develop gradually over time.

She said, “Such behavior may evolve gradually in the form of many small decisions. For example, one partner may always come to the other, plan a date, change plans, handle conflict situations, or compromise.”