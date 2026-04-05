‘Emotional outsourcing’: Expert breaks down why we expect too much from our partners

Are you expecting your partner to be everything for you? Most of us do that. In today’s dating world, we expect our partners to be our best friend, unpaid therapist, lover, intellectual partner, travel partner, sole confidant, and what not. While it’s not wrong entirely, it’s not healthy either to burden a person with all their emotional needs. Emotional outsourcing looks like; when we expect our partners to fill roles, we haven’t learned to fill ourselves. (Unsplash)

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Shah Rukh Khan (Dr Jehangir in Dear Zindagi) once said, “Zindagi me alag alag rishte hote hai, har ek ehsas ke liye alag rishta hota hai. Like a special musical rishta with someone, jo hamara musical taste share karta hai, ‘for let’s get coffee together wala rishta, perfect to have coffee with, but not anything else. There are so many special relationships, and romantic wala rishta inme se sirf ek hai, aur sab rishta ke ehsas ki zimmedari, ye bojh, kisi ek rishte par dalna, a bit unfair, no?”

Keeping this in mind, expecting your partner to meet every emotional need can quietly strain even the strongest relationships. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Aditi Govitrikar, actor, supermodel, and wellness expert, shared insights on why this pattern is so common and how to build healthier emotional boundaries in relationships.

What is emotional outsourcing? Dr Aditi said, “Love is no longer a space we step into together; instead, it is an expectation, a space we contract someone else to fill. Many people enter relationships with invisible, overwhelming, and often unrealistic expectations: be my best friend, my therapist, my cheerleader, co-parent, financial partner, emotional anchor, and even my reason to live.”

This is what emotional outsourcing looks like; when we expect our partners to fill roles, we haven’t learned to fill ourselves.