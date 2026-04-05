‘Emotional outsourcing’: Expert breaks down why we expect too much from our partners
Expecting our partner to be everything is not a healthy pattern. Experts break down why this happens and how to build healthier emotional boundaries.
Are you expecting your partner to be everything for you? Most of us do that. In today’s dating world, we expect our partners to be our best friend, unpaid therapist, lover, intellectual partner, travel partner, sole confidant, and what not. While it’s not wrong entirely, it’s not healthy either to burden a person with all their emotional needs.
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Shah Rukh Khan (Dr Jehangir in Dear Zindagi) once said, “Zindagi me alag alag rishte hote hai, har ek ehsas ke liye alag rishta hota hai. Like a special musical rishta with someone, jo hamara musical taste share karta hai, ‘for let’s get coffee together wala rishta, perfect to have coffee with, but not anything else. There are so many special relationships, and romantic wala rishta inme se sirf ek hai, aur sab rishta ke ehsas ki zimmedari, ye bojh, kisi ek rishte par dalna, a bit unfair, no?”
Keeping this in mind, expecting your partner to meet every emotional need can quietly strain even the strongest relationships. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Aditi Govitrikar, actor, supermodel, and wellness expert, shared insights on why this pattern is so common and how to build healthier emotional boundaries in relationships.
What is emotional outsourcing?
Dr Aditi said, “Love is no longer a space we step into together; instead, it is an expectation, a space we contract someone else to fill. Many people enter relationships with invisible, overwhelming, and often unrealistic expectations: be my best friend, my therapist, my cheerleader, co-parent, financial partner, emotional anchor, and even my reason to live.”
This is what emotional outsourcing looks like; when we expect our partners to fill roles, we haven’t learned to fill ourselves.
Aditi Govitrikar highlighted that in today’s times, primary attachments are more demanding than ever and far more dependent; while people seek deep and intimate relationships, emotional stability is often missing from the equation. “Disappointment is inevitable when there’s a wide gap between expectations and reality,” added Dr Aditi.
Why does emotional outsourcing happen?
There are multiple reasons that lead to emotional outsourcing in a relationship. It can be rooted in childhood survival patterns, lack of internal safety, cultural forces, and attachment styles. Most importantly, it happens when individuals lack awareness of their emotional patterns and inner workings.
How do healthy relationships work?
According to Dr Aditi, one of the best definitions of a healthy relationship is when two partners are complete and intact and have chosen to walk alongside each other.
An internal shift occurs when we take ownership of our emotional landscape, our healing, our self-worth, and our stability. We become less demanding in the way we show up in love and more available to the experience, and in that openness, love becomes lighter, more effortless, and authentic.
It’s important to build a support system beyond one person — friends, family, hobbies, and even time with yourself — so that love feels like a choice, not a responsibility weighed down by unrealistic expectations.
She concluded by stating that your partner doesn't need to be everything for a perfect relationship. They are just the person you choose every day.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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