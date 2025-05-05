Strategies to help women set boundaries and find work-life balance

Our greatest assets are not just our skills or knowledge but also our time and energy. Today, the world has become busier than ever, therefore, finding the right balance between being professional and protecting our time and energy is a necessity and one of the primary ways to do that is by setting boundaries which might include saying ‘no’ to things that aren't super important and giving tasks to others if needed. The boundary-setting tricks that women need to know.(File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kiara Jain, Founder of Mindful Living, suggested strategies to help women set boundaries and find balance and said, “Make a list of what would be a violation of boundary and what’s not. Observe how you feel after interacting with someone. If you feel anxious, think - did they do something which violated your boundary.”

She advised, “Make sure you have supportive people in your environment who understand that if you say no, it doesn’t make you selfish. Be as clear as possible and don’t feel bad. Be consistent, even if you feel uncomfortable in the beginning , any type of change is difficult in the beginning. It’s important to understand that peace comes when your values match your surroundings. And there’s nothing wrong in standing up for yourself.”

Set boundaries: Set clear boundaries between work and personal time. For example, you could decide to avoid checking your work emails after a certain time in the evening or on weekends. Stick to these boundaries to ensure that you have time to focus on your personal life(Pexels)

According to Namita Kothari, Founder of Akoirah by Augmont, balance is always a conscious choice. Values of discipline, perseverance and collective growth help create healthy boundaries that allow both personal and professional selves to thrive.

She recommended a few strategies to maintain that balance:

1. Honour your time like you do others’

Whether it is managing a team, designing collections or any other work, respecting your time is the first step to sustainable productivity.

2. Let go of the “do-it-all” myth

Learn to delegate and trust. Empowering others, whether in business or at home, creates space for creativity and growth.

We should learn to set our boundaries. Taking out some time from work to take a break is important for our physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. (Unsplash)

3. Build rest into your routine

Draw inspiration from everything—from travel to cooking to fitness. These aren’t hobbies, they are essential rituals that refuel creativity. They keep you grounded, especially in the fast-paced world of luxury design. Balance is not static—it is something to be cultivated every day with intention and compassion. That is the true hallmark of modern success.