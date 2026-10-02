Therapist explains why we need to stop treating parents like babies who can’t grow

It is said that you cannot teach old dogs new tricks. And the elderly often use the proverb to justify their disinclination to change their behaviour. However, according to Jeff Guenther, therapist and couples counsellor with over 20 years of experience, the excuse is not good enough.

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It all started with a Wall Street Journal article published on September 26, titled, Why Are So Many Adults Cutting Off Their Parents?, which made the case that family estrangement was rising in the United States on account of shifting cultural norms in modern times. To an extent, it deemed the grown-up children responsible for this shift.

Speaking out on the subject, Jeffrey stated that the elderly parents cannot simply disregard their role in the situation. “We need to stop treating parents like babies who can't grow. Your mom figured out Facebook Marketplace. She can figure out how to get curious when you tell her that she hurt you,” he stated.

The therapist noted that in articles like the one published in the WSJ, it is the children who have to change or toughen up or stop calling out toxic behaviour, while the parents are allowed the leeway of not changing their behaviour.

“Why does the parent just get to stay how they are? She's 70. She's not going to change. We say that like it's a medical fact. And that is so weird. Nobody says it about a 30-year-old,” noted Jeffrey, adding that changing the relationship dynamic is an understandable result in this situation.