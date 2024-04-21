We all aim to achieve a harmonious balance between work and health as it is the key to living a happy, healthy and successful life but not all of us know when or how to set clear boundaries, prioritise physical and mental health, foster work-life balance or nurture meaningful connections so as to lead fulfilling and sustainable lives. If you too wonder when should one draw the line between work and health, you have come to the right place as we got a few experts on board to answer that and ease your woes. When should one draw the line between work and health? (Photo by Igor Omilaev on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Hansaji Yogendra, Director of the Yoga Institute, shared, “Do you find yourself easily irritated, frequently angry or feeling exhausted? Do you sometimes feel that your health and energy are compromised? Then it is time to draw the line between your work and health. This is especially important when your productivity is affected and you are unable to handle tasks efficiently.”

The fitness expert added, “It's not merely about stopping work when you feel tired but rather about strengthening yourself through prioritising health to enhance productivity. Take proactive measures to address your health needs, such as including exercise, proper nutrition, meditation and relaxation into your routine. Then you'll find yourself better equipped to handle the demands of work effectively.”

Dimple Jangda, Founder of Prana and author, said, “We work to pay our bills, create a safe home for us and our loved ones and to fulfill our passion and ambition but when that ambition or work starts to impact our basics - health, peace of mind and happiness, you need to step back and take a look at the larger picture and ask yourself if it’s worth it. It’s ok to step away, take a break and recalibrate your health and priorities and ensure your work aligns and fulfils these goals too.”

Jitin Bhasin, CEO and Founder of SaveIN, advised, “Finding the right balance between work and health is paramount, for it's not just about productivity but about sustaining oneself for the long haul. Prioritizing self-care, for a healthy mind, body and social life is the foundation upon which success is built.”