10 best places in Rajasthan for a perfect winter vacation: Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Mount Abu and more

Rajasthan is the ideal destination for anybody seeking an experience that is brimming with culture, history, and stunning architecture. With its scorching heat gone, the beauty of this northwestern Indian state is at its peak during winter. Planning a visit to Rajasthan? Here are the top 10 tourist spots in the state.(Unsplash)

Here is the ultimate guide for some of the best places to visit in Rajasthan.

10 best places to visit in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer

The "Golden city," which bears the name of Maharaja Jaisal Singh, is situated in the centre of the Thar Desert. The city is scattered with magnificent palaces, tranquil temples, and lavish forts. Jaisalmer is well known for its rich cultural heritage and enduring traditions. Visitors here get to witness numerous lakes, Jain houses of worship, and opulent havelis. Jaisalmer is renowned for its unique desert safari experience as well.

Jaipur

India’s ‘Pink City’ exhibits a range of vibrant colours in December. For the Magnetic Fields Festival events, the Alsisar Mahal has been converted into a large building that resembles an auditorium. In essence, this three-day music event highlights the modernism of the youth of Jaipur. You can also visit places like the City Palace, Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar Observatory, and Birla Mandir.

Udaipur

One of the greatest places to visit in Rajasthan during the winter is Udaipur. With its gardens, lakes, and palaces, Udaipur is among the most romantic locations in India. The city's attractions and activities are centred around Lake Pichola. The majestic City Palace is hidden away to the east of the lake. Also, the famous Taj Lake Palace has been transformed into an experience of a lifetime.

Ranthambore

Ranthambore is in Sawai Madhopur, which is home to one of India's best tiger reserves and is an excellent place for wildlife safaris. It is one of Rajasthan's most popular tourist locations. It is considered one of the best spots to visit in winter. The best time to travel to Ranthambore for a jungle safari is in January - the coldest month of the year.

Mount Abu

At a height of 4,000 feet, Mount Abu is most famous for its Dilwara Temples. However, there are also a lot of Hindu temples here. This hill station, which lies on the border between Gujarat and Rajasthan, is an important Jain pilgrimage site. One of the best sites to explore Mount Abu in Rajasthan this winter is the emerald Nakki Lake, which is scattered throughout the region's peaks.

Jodhpur

One of India's most popular tourist sites, Jodhpur attracts visitors from all over the world. Among the many activities available in Jodhpur are the thrilling Flying Fox and the Thar Desert camel safari. During winters, the weather is ideal for outdoor activities.

Alwar

Alwar is renowned for its natural reserves, architectural forts, and breathtaking Havelis. People here can visit the Sariska Tiger Reserve to witness wildlife. The supposedly haunted Bhangarh Fort is another well-known attraction. You can also see the temples of Pandupol and Karni Mata while in Alwar.

Ajmer

Without a visit to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, a holy site renowned for granting wishes, a journey to Rajasthan would be incomplete. Other important religious sites in the city are the Rangji Temple and the Nareli Jain Temple.

Khatu

Home to the prestigious Khatu Shyam temple, the place is in the Sikar district and is well known for its Makrana Marble shrine. Shyam Kund, Sunder Bagchi, and Gouri Shankar Temple are nearby attractions.

Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu is popular for its textile mills and copper production. Historical landmarks, including Kamruddin Shah Dargah, Aath Havelis, Khetri Mahal, and Rani Sati Temple, are scattered around the town. When travelling, two must-see sites are Badalgarh Fort and Sone Chandi Ki Haveli.

FAQs

Where is the Badalgarh Fort?

The Badalgarh Fort is in Jhunjhunu.

Where in Rajasthan is the Rangji Temple?

It is in Rajasthan’s Ajmer.

Which place is called the ‘Golden City’?

Jaisalmer is called the ‘Golden City’.