A motorcycle expedition by a 25-member tri-services team consisting of only women, who will travel all the way to Dras in Ladakh, was flagged off from Delhi on Tuesday to mark 24 years of India's victory in the Kargil war. Delhi flags off all-women motorcycle expedition to Kargil War Memorial at Dras (Photo by Twitter/PIB_India)

The "Nari Sashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally" was flagged off by Army chief General Manoj Pande from the National War Memorial (NWM) here, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The expedition will end at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras.

This is to commemorate 24 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war and highlight the indomitable spirit of women, the ministry said.

Archana Pande, chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association, was also present on the occasion.

The 25-member team includes two "Veer Naris", one of whom is a serving officer, 10 serving women officers of the Indian Army, one woman officer each from the Air Force and Navy, three women soldiers of the Army and eight spouses of armed forces personnel, the statement said.

The team will celebrate the decisive victory of the Indian armed forces in the Kargil war and pay tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

The rally will cover a total distance of approximately 1,000 km, wherein the team will traverse through the plains of Haryana, Punjab and high mountain passes of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to reach the Kargil War Memorial in Dras on July 25, the statement said.

During the course of the rally, the team will interact with NCC cadets, students from various schools and colleges, veterans and "Veer Naris".

For this rally, the Army has partnered with TVS Motor, with the participants riding on TVS Ronin motorcycles.

General Pande complimented the entire team for taking up such a challenging journey that highlights the qualities of determination, "Nari Shakti" and the vital role played by women in nation building.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle at the icy heights of Kargil, including super-high-altitude locations, such as Tololing and Tiger Hill.