Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Bangladesh confirms 10-day festive holidays ahead of crescent moon sighting of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH

As the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah approaches, Bangladesh is preparing for an extended celebration of Eid-ul-Azha or Eid-ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice), with a generous 10-day public holiday on the horizon. While the final date hinges on the moon sighting, Eid-ul-Adha is likely to fall on Saturday, June 07, 2025, making the weekend (June 06–08) a festive stretch for many. Book that trip as Bangladesh confirm 10-day holiday even as Muslims await crescent moon sighting for Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH.(Image by X/tourismbdgovt)

In a move that is set to bring smiles across the nation, the Advisory Council of the interim government has approved a generous 10-day public holiday, giving citizens ample time to unwind, reconnect and celebrate. While the exact date of Eid is dependent on the sighting of the moon, all signs point to Saturday, June 07, as the likely day of celebration.

Work two Saturdays, Get 10 days off? Bangladesh’s genius Eid-ul-Adha holiday hack revealed!

With Friday, June 06 also part of the weekend, this sets the stage for a naturally extended break. If Eid-ul-Adha does fall on June 07, 2025, then the festive window from June 06 to 08 already includes two weekend days —perfect for planning family getaways, traditional festivities or just some well-earned rest but the real treat?

Bangladesh: Indian travellers can enter Bangladesh for business and tourism purposes without giving any visa fee.(Unsplash)

The official Eid-ul-Adha holidays will begin on June 05 and stretch all the way to June 14, thanks to a cabinet decision confirmed during a meeting on May 06, 2025. Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, took to his verified Facebook page to share the news, writing:

“There will be a 10-day Eid-ul-Adha holiday, according to a Cabinet decision. Offices will be open on Saturdays on May 17 and May 24.”

To make up for the extended break, government offices will remain open on two designated Saturdays in May — a small trade-off for such a luxurious holiday span.

Who gets the break?

The 10-day vacation applies to government offices only. Banks and private sector companies will observe their own schedules, with financial institutions adhering to the Bank Company Act 1991 and private employers deciding based on internal policies.

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will gear up for crescent moon sighting of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH on May 28, 2025.(File Photo)

The announcement was made during a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, where Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul and Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam also confirmed that the cabinet had approved the Cyber Protection Ordinance 2025 — a notable addition to the meeting agenda that blends forward-thinking policy with traditional holiday planning.

As the summer heat sets in, this extended Eid-ul-Adha break is a welcome chance for Bangladeshis to pause and indulge in both spiritual reflection and leisurely celebration. Whether it is a countryside retreat, a city staycation or a festive gathering with loved ones, this rare 10-day stretch offers the kind of breathing space that modern life rarely permits.

Mark your calendars, plan your travels and get ready to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in style — Bangladesh-style.