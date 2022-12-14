Home / Lifestyle / Travel / FIFA: Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, cites Qatar restrictions

FIFA: Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, cites Qatar restrictions

Updated on Dec 14, 2022 04:31 PM IST

FIFA 2022: Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatar authorities, Morocco's national airline Royal Air Maroc cancelled their flights to Doha for the football World Cup semi-final

FIFA: Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, cites Qatar restrictions(REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo)
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Rabat

Morocco's national airline said it was cancelling all flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Doha for the World Cup semi-final, citing what it said was a decision by Qatari authorities.

"Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways," the airline said in an emailed statement.

The Qatari government's international media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Royal Air Maroc had previously said it would lay on 30 additional flights to help fans get to Qatar for Wednesday night's semi-final game against France but on Tuesday a source at a RAM travel agency said only 14 flights had been scheduled.

The cancellation of Wednesday's seven scheduled flights means RAM was only able to fly the seven flights on Tuesday, leaving fans who had already booked match tickets or hotel rooms unable to travel.

RAM said it would reimburse air tickets and apologised to customers.

The RAM spokesperson did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. Qatar Airways did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
fifa world cup fifa airlines airline football world cup world cup international flights flight flights doha qatar qatar airways traveller travel ban travel tour tourist tourism
