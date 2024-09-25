Floating in Dead Sea to wandering in red-sand Wadi Rum desert: Top must-visit places in Jordan

Jordan is an underrated gem with surreal natural wonders and stunning landscapes that seem otherworldly. Offering numerous bucket-list-worthy experiences, Jordan is home to a plethora of breathtaking places that are not only visually stunning but also therapeutic. From UNESCO World Heritage sites to mesmerizing natural phenomena, Jordan captivates travelers with its rich history and awe-inspiring beauty, making it a destination that promises unforgettable moments. Here are some must-visit places in Jordan. Jordan has numerous places that feel otherwordly and beautiful. (Pexels)

Dead Sea beach

It's a surreal experience to float in the Dead Sea.(Pexels)

For non-swimmers, this lake is a paradise, as they can simply float effortlessly. This landlocked salt lake offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The high salt content makes the water extremely buoyant, allowing nothing to sink. It is the lowest water surface on Earth, located below sea level. The minerals in the adjacent mud by the banks are also highly therapeutic, making it a unique experience to slather on the mud and float in the buoyant waters.

Wadi Rum

Wadi Rum is a red-sand desert.(Pexels)

The rocky red desert landscape, with its striking red sand and unusual rock formations, feels surreal, almost like Mars on Earth. Also known as the "Valley of the Moon," Wadi Rum boasts stunning cliffs, canyons, and dunes that will take your breath away. Adding to the sci-fi atmosphere, dome-like accommodations dot the vast desert, enhancing the futuristic vibe. This area is also steeped in cultural heritage, as ancient inscriptions on the rock formations reveal that humans inhabited the region, dating back to ancient periods. The stark, rugged landscape is perfect for adventure seekers, offering a range of ways to explore, from camel rides to jeep safaris.

Petra

Petra is a UNESCO World Heritage site.(Pexels)

Petra is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is famous for its rock-cut architecture. The ancient city is a must-visit place for history enthusiasts. Petra’s natural beauty, with towering sandstone cliffs and dramatic canyons, creates a breathtaking backdrop for the city’s historical wonders.

Dana Nature Reserve

It is a wildlife sanctuary and perfect for nature lovers. It’s home to a wide variety of flora and fauna like caracals, red foxes, mountain gazelles, and more. There are also hiking trails that offer picturesque views of the mountains.

Amman

The capital city of Jordan is a unique blend of ancient ruins and a bustling modern city. The Jordan Museum houses a large collection of ancient artifacts, while the Amman Citadel features impressive ruins atop a hill. Additionally, the Roman Theatre is a well-preserved amphitheater that showcases the city's rich history.

