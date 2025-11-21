From Barbados to Thailand: See list of countries offering visa-on-arrival access to Indian travellers
Several destinations offer visa- on-arrival facilities for Indian passport holders. Check the list here.
Indian travellers can visit several destinations that do not require a traditional visa. Several governments have eased entry rules for Indian passport holders, either through visa-free access, visa-on-arrival, or e-visa systems. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) maintains the official list, covering places from nearby island stops to remote Pacific clusters.
Also read: 6 Indian destinations to enjoy winter sports: Manali, Gulmarg, Kufri and more
Which countries offer a visa on arrival to Indian travellers?
The following countries currently offer simplified entry for Indians, with specific conditions where applicable, as per the MEA's website. To ensure they have the most accurate information, Indian nationals who wish to travel abroad should verify the details with the Foreign Embassy/Consulate in India or the Indian Embassy/Consulate in the country of destination.
1 Angola - Visa eased for short visits.
2 Antigua & Barbuda - Allowed if the traveller already holds a valid US/UK visa.
3. Armenia - Visa-on-arrival is available for travellers carrying a valid residence permit or visa from the EU/Schengen, USA, UK, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Russia, or GCC nations.
4 Barbados
5 Burundi
6 Cabo Verde - 30-day facility after pre-registration on EASE and payment of €53.50 ( ₹5,500 approx).
7 Cambodia - Visa-on-arrival (single entry, one month). Hotel booking, return ticket, and proof of funds. Immigration police may ask visitors to show some cash ($500 or ₹44,333 approx) for each passenger
8 Central African Republic
9 Comoros - Visa-on-arrival for up to 45 days for a €30 ( ₹3,071 approx) fee.
10 Cook Islands - 31-day entry on arrival.
11 Djibouti
12 Egypt - Visa-on-arrival for Indians holding valid US/Schengen/UK/GCC visas with prior travel on that visa.
13 Eritrea - Only for groups of 4–5.
14 Ethiopia - One-month visa-on-arrival at Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport.
15 Fiji
16 Gabo
17 Ghana
18 Guinea Bissau - 90-day visa-on-arrival; $100 ( ₹8,866 approx) fee. Entry authorisation from the Interior Ministry is recommended.
19 Haiti - Visa can be renewed for one year based on the purpose.
20 Indonesia
21 Jamaica
22 Jordan
23 Kiribati
24 Laos
25 Macau - Visa-on-arrival for 30 days.
26 Madagascar - Visa-on-arrival for 60 days; $37 ( ₹3,280 approx) fee.
27 Mauritius
28 Mongolia
29 Myanmar - Tourist entry allowed; valid until 29.08.2026.
30 Oman - Visa-on-arrival for holders of valid US/UK/Canada/Japan/Australia visas and GCC residents.
31 Qatar - Visa-on-arrival linked to hotel booking through Discover Qatar; fee waived.
32 Democratic Republic of Congo (DPRK)
33 Reunion Island (Saint Denis) - Travel must be arranged through licensed agencies.
34 Saint Lucia
35 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
36 Saudi Arabia - Visa-on-arrival for holders of valid US/Schengen/UK visas with prior travel.
37 Sierra Leone
38 South Sudan - One-month visa-on-arrival for business, work, entry, or tourism. It is extendable.
39 Sri Lanka
40 St. Kitts & Nevis - Visitor visa. Extensions allowed based on purpose.
41 Tanzania
42 Thailand
43 Timor Leste
44 Tuvalu
45 Zimbabwe
46 Vanuatu
Also read: From Manali to Gangtok: 5 must-visit Indian hill stations this winter
What this means for travellers
The broader access does not remove all requirements, but it cuts out long visa queues and paperwork. For many destinations, carrying proof of stay, return tickets, and sometimes earlier visas remains essential.
For anyone planning a trip, the updated rules mean fewer barriers and more destinations within reach.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.