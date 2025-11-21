From Barbados to Thailand: See list of countries offering visa-on-arrival access to Indian travellers

Indian travellers can visit several destinations that do not require a traditional visa. Several governments have eased entry rules for Indian passport holders, either through visa-free access, visa-on-arrival, or e-visa systems. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) maintains the official list, covering places from nearby island stops to remote Pacific clusters. Indonesia is one of the countries offering visa on arrival to Indians.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Which countries offer a visa on arrival to Indian travellers?

The following countries currently offer simplified entry for Indians, with specific conditions where applicable, as per the MEA's website. To ensure they have the most accurate information, Indian nationals who wish to travel abroad should verify the details with the Foreign Embassy/Consulate in India or the Indian Embassy/Consulate in the country of destination.

1 Angola - Visa eased for short visits.

2 Antigua & Barbuda - Allowed if the traveller already holds a valid US/UK visa.

3. Armenia - Visa-on-arrival is available for travellers carrying a valid residence permit or visa from the EU/Schengen, USA, UK, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Russia, or GCC nations.

4 Barbados

5 Burundi

6 Cabo Verde - 30-day facility after pre-registration on EASE and payment of €53.50 ( ₹5,500 approx).

7 Cambodia - Visa-on-arrival (single entry, one month). Hotel booking, return ticket, and proof of funds. Immigration police may ask visitors to show some cash ($500 or ₹44,333 approx) for each passenger

8 Central African Republic

9 Comoros - Visa-on-arrival for up to 45 days for a €30 ( ₹3,071 approx) fee.

10 Cook Islands - 31-day entry on arrival.

11 Djibouti

12 Egypt - Visa-on-arrival for Indians holding valid US/Schengen/UK/GCC visas with prior travel on that visa.

13 Eritrea - Only for groups of 4–5.

14 Ethiopia - One-month visa-on-arrival at Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport.

15 Fiji

16 Gabo

17 Ghana

18 Guinea Bissau - 90-day visa-on-arrival; $100 ( ₹8,866 approx) fee. Entry authorisation from the Interior Ministry is recommended.

19 Haiti - Visa can be renewed for one year based on the purpose.

20 Indonesia

21 Jamaica

22 Jordan

23 Kiribati

24 Laos

25 Macau - Visa-on-arrival for 30 days.

26 Madagascar - Visa-on-arrival for 60 days; $37 ( ₹3,280 approx) fee.

27 Mauritius

28 Mongolia

29 Myanmar - Tourist entry allowed; valid until 29.08.2026.

30 Oman - Visa-on-arrival for holders of valid US/UK/Canada/Japan/Australia visas and GCC residents.

31 Qatar - Visa-on-arrival linked to hotel booking through Discover Qatar; fee waived.

32 Democratic Republic of Congo (DPRK)

33 Reunion Island (Saint Denis) - Travel must be arranged through licensed agencies.

34 Saint Lucia

35 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

36 Saudi Arabia - Visa-on-arrival for holders of valid US/Schengen/UK visas with prior travel.

37 Sierra Leone

38 South Sudan - One-month visa-on-arrival for business, work, entry, or tourism. It is extendable.

39 Sri Lanka

40 St. Kitts & Nevis - Visitor visa. Extensions allowed based on purpose.

41 Tanzania

42 Thailand

43 Timor Leste

44 Tuvalu

45 Zimbabwe

46 Vanuatu

What this means for travellers

The broader access does not remove all requirements, but it cuts out long visa queues and paperwork. For many destinations, carrying proof of stay, return tickets, and sometimes earlier visas remains essential.

For anyone planning a trip, the updated rules mean fewer barriers and more destinations within reach.